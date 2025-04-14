TWO ROADS LAUNCHES NEW CONNECTICUT CAMPAIGN: HAVE A BEER, CONNECTICUT

CT always gets good-natured ribbing from non-denizens, including a few widely followed social media celebrities and comedians, so we're celebrating all the attention we get in this tongue-in-cheek, Road-Less-Traveled tribute to CT, quirks and all.

STRATFORD, Conn., April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 7th Two Roads Brewing launched a new Two Roads Brewing ad campaign "Have a Beer, Connecticut," a playful, tongue-in-cheek celebration of the Nutmeg State, created by its agency BRZoom. As Connecticut's largest craft beer brand, Two Roads is embracing the lovable quirks and infamous truths about its home turf – encouraging residents to laugh along with us, chill out, and own what makes the state unique, and, of course, crack open a cold one in the process.

The campaign delivers a series of rotating headlines that poke fun at local truths, and pokes fun at some not-so-true arrows thrown our way from national podcast celebrities and comedians we've seen and heard a lot of lately. Headlines call out traffic on our notorious highways, our identity crisis being caught between NY and Boston, and other familiar conversation points you always hear in our State. Taglines include playful jabs like:



"We're bigger than Rhode Island!"

"Proudly separating New York from Boston since 1788." "You'll miss us when you move to Florida."

Designed to be funny, relatable, and hyper-local, the ads celebrate what it really means to be a Nutmegger and beckons CT beer lovers to chill out, have a great beer like Two Roads, and don't take things too seriously.

The "Have a Beer, Connecticut" campaign will be seen across billboards, paid social ads, signage, point-of-sale, and throughout the Two Roads campus in Stratford. It's the brewery's largest Connecticut-focused campaign to date - built to spotlight the shared experiences, humor, and Nutmeg pride that connect us all.

So, wherever you are in the state-from the Quiet Corner to Greenwich Ave:

Have a laugh and Have a Beer, Connecticut.

About Two Roads Brewing Co.

Two Roads opened its doors in December 2012 having earlier acquired and renovated a 100-year-old vacant, brick factory building in Stratford, CT. Its name and philosophy are inspired by the Robert Frost Poem "The Road Not Taken"-a philosophy brought to life in the beers & beverages they create using the highest quality brewing and packaging equipment. Since opening, Two Roads has grown to become a Top 10 brewery in the northeast. Two Roads has two tasting rooms on its 10-acre campus including one at its Area Two Experimental Brewing. For more information visit .

Please direct all media inquiries to John Kubicsko: [email protected]

SOURCE Two Roads Brewing Co.

