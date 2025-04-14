Global RFID Technology Market Poised For Significant Growth, Tapping Into Iot And Industry 4.0 Advancements
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|390
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$18.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$40.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Metrics
- Historical Period: 2021-2023 Base Year: 2024 Forecast Period: 2024-2030 Units: Value market in US$ Companies Mentioned: 60+
RFID Market by Geographic Region
- North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, The United Kingdom and Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific) South America (Argentina, Brazil and Rest of South America) Middle East & Africa
RFID Market by Component
- Readers Tags
- Active Tags Passive Tags
- Low Frequency High Frequency Ultra-High Frequency
- Quality Assurance & Quality Control (QAQC) Tracking & Management
- Crops, Forest Produce & Livestock Financial & Physical Assets Inventory Production
RFID Market by End-Use Sector
- Agriculture Automotive Healthcare & Medical Logistics & Transportation Manufacturing Retail Other End-Use Sectors (Primarily including Aerospace & Defense, Apparel, Commercial, Financial Services, Food & Beverages, Government, Hospitality and Security Access & Control)
Companies Featured
- 3M Company ACTAtek (UK) Ltd Alfi Srl Alien Technology ams-OSRAM AG Ascendent ID, Inc. Assa Abloy AB Atmel Corp Avery Dennison Corp Bar Code India Ltd Bartech Data Systems Pvt Ltd Bartronics India Ltd Beijing Tangan BT Global Services CAEN RFID S.r.l. CCL Industries, Inc. Checkpoint Systems, Inc. Chengdu Mind Golden Card System Co Ltd ChuanDa KeHong New Technology CipherLab Co Ltd Codegate Ltd Confidex Ltd CoreRFID Ltd Cybra Corp Dahua Technology Datalogic SpA Datamax-O'Neil Corp Dorset Group BV eAgile, Inc. Feig Electronic GmbH Free Alliance Sdn Bhd Fujitsu Ltd GAO Group GlobeRanger Corp Guangdong Xinye Guangzhou Qinsong Digital Technology Co Ltd HID Global Corp Honeywell International, Inc. IBM Corp Identiv, Inc. Impinj, Inc. InfinIDTech Infotek Software & Systems (P) Ltd Invengo Information Technology Co Ltd Jadak Technologies, Inc. Laird Technologies Mojix Molex LLC Motorola Solutions, Inc. Nedap NV Neosid Pemetzrieder GmbH & Co KG NXP Semiconductors NV Omni ID Orange Tags Pte Ltd ORBCOMM Pepperl+Fuchs SE Pervasid Protrac iD Pty Ltd. Raviraj Technologies RF Code RFID, Inc. SAG Securitag Assembly Group Co Ltd SALTO Systems Sato Holdings Corp Savi Technology, Inc. Shanghai Super Electronic Technology Co Ltd Shenzhen Udohow Electronics Co Ltd Shenzhen ZD Technology Co Ltd Siemens AG SkyRFID LLC Smartrac NV SML Group Ltd STMicroelectronics NV Tagmaster AB Texas Instruments, Inc. Thin Film Electronics ASA Torchwood Technologies Unitech Electronics Co Ltd Vantage Ear Tag RFID Technology Co Ltd Vizinex RFID Wavetrend Ltd. William Frick & Co Xerox Corp Zebra Technologies Corp Zhejiang Laxcen Information Technology Co Ltd
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment