Utah Board Of Pardons & Parole Launches First Phase Of New Victim Notification Software Myvoice

MyVoice is a trauma-informed tool designed to provide better notification services to victims of crime.

- Scott Stephenson, Board ChairSALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Utah Board of Pardons and Parole (Board) is proud to announce the launch of the first phase of MyVoice - a trauma-informed tool designed to provide better notification services to victims of crime.For years, the Board has relied on an offender management system to access victim information. MyVoice represents a significant shift toward a victim-centered approach, enabling the Board to provide more timely and sensitive notifications regarding hearings that victims have a right to attend, along with introductory information about the post-sentence parole process."The Board is committed to providing trauma-informed notifications to victims, and the launch of MyVoice is a major step in this direction," said Chair Scott Stephenson.The first phase of MyVoice enhances the Board's ability to send email notifications to victims who prefer electronic communication over traditional mail. It also gives Board staff access to a trauma-informed platform where they can update and manage victim contact information more efficiently. In addition, the new system has allowed for important updates to the language used in notification letters, making them more informative about the post-sentence parole process and more considerate of victims' experiences."Launching this first phase of MyVoice is a major milestone for the Board," said Director Jennifer Yim. "As an agency, we are committed to continuing the development of this platform to reach our end goal - allowing victims to independently enter and manage their contact information and to offer additional options, such as text messaging notifications."We thank the victim services representatives and victims who have helped us understand the needs of victims to inform this process of improving our services."The Board remains committed to protecting public safety through transparency, accessibility, and delivering services that recognize the rights and experiences of victims throughout the parole process.New Victims' Notification Letters are here: .Media ContactBrittany KarzenProgram Director, Public Outreach & TransparencyUtah Board of Pardons & Parole...C: 385-318-9361

