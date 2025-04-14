Joe Bonamassa's Keeping The Blues Alive Foundation Launches Red Rocks Package Sweepstakes

Donate For Your Chance to Win the Ultimate Concert & Fan Experience While Helping Support Music Education

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation (KTBA), founded by four-time GRAMMY-nominated blues-rock artist Joe Bonamassa, is excited to announce the launch of the Red Rocks Package Sweepstakes, giving fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience Joe Bonamassa live at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre in true VIP fashion. For more information and to enter the sweepstakes, please visit .Starting today, music lovers can enter for their chance to win an unforgettable trip to Joe Bonamassa's Red Rocks show on Friday, August 8th, 2025, while supporting KTBA's mission to fund music education programs across the U.S.The sweepstakes runs through Friday, May 16th, 2025, with a winner drawn on Thursday, May 22nd at 9:30 AM EST.The Red Rocks Grand Prize Includes:●Two premium tickets (rows 5–15) to Joe Bonamassa's August 8th Red Rocks performance●Two-night stay at the luxurious Four Seasons Hotel in Denver (Aug 7–9)●Private two-hour dinner reception with full catering and open bar at Red Rocks before the show●Ground transportation to and from the venue●Exclusive access to Joe Bonamassa's soundcheck●One hand-signed, collectible lithographTotal prize value: $2,200 USDAirfare not includedA $25 donation to KTBA earns participants 15 entries into the sweepstakes, with no limit to the number of entries. All proceeds benefit KTBA's efforts to fund music programs, ensuring future generations have access to quality music education.Since its inception in 2011, Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation has funded over 700 music projects, impacting more than 110,000 students nationwide with more than 2.8 million dollars in donations raised. In addition to weekly school grants, KTBA's Fueling Musicians Program provides direct support to touring musicians facing financial hardship. To date, the fund has helped over 400 musicians facing hardship.This latest initiative comes amid a landmark season for Bonamassa, who recently wrapped the 10th anniversary Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea X Cruise and is preparing for an expansive slate of 2025 tour dates across Europe and the U.S., including performances with his supergroup Black Country Communion. He also just released a new single,“Still Walking With Me,” a soulful, optimistic tribute to resilience and steadfast love and a preview of his forthcoming studio album produced by longtime collaborator Kevin Shirley.To PURCHASE separate tickets to the Red Rocks show, visitFor tour and more information visit .ABOUT THE KEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE FOUNDATIONKeeping the Blues AliveFoundation (KTBA) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit founded by Joe Bonamassa. KTBA fuels a passion for music by funding school programs, scholarships, and emergency aid for musicians. With over $2.8 million raised to date, KTBA remains committed to sustaining the legacy of the blues and supporting the next generation of artists.For information about Keeping The Blues Alive Foundation, visitFor more information, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR[..., 973.330.1711]

