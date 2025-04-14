Sekur Private Data Ltd. CEO To Share 2025 Strategy And Plans At Spring Microcap Summit

MIAMI and TORONTO, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF | CSE: SKUR | FRA: GDT0) (" Sekur " or the " Company "), a leading Swiss-hosted cybersecurity and private communications platform, is pleased to announce that Founder and CEO Alain Ghiai will be participating in The Spring MicroCap Summit in Vancouver.

Mr. Ghiai will host a full day of one-on-one meetings on Wednesday, April 16, 2025 , with accredited investors, funds, and financial professionals. During these meetings, he will provide updates on Sekur's latest corporate developments and outline key strategic initiatives for fiscal year 2025.

Highlights of the presentation will include:



The recently announced private placement (March 31, 2025)

The opportunity to invest in a scalable, hyper-growth cybersecurity and data privacy company

Sekur's SaaS business model , delivering 80%+ gross margins and global growth

Launch plans for Swiss-hosted enterprise and government solutions , along with Sekur's go-to-market strategy The Company's planned uplisting to Nasdaq , intended to enhance shareholder liquidity, attract new institutional capital, and support future acquisitions

Sekur's Communications Suite offers a secure privacy platform for encrypted email, messaging and VPN-soon to be enhanced with multi-tiered user authorization for elevated enterprise security. As global demand for secure mobile communications accelerates-projected to reach $88.8 billion by 2032 -Sekur is strategically positioned within a $14.5 billion market growing at a 19.8% CAGR .

For appointments and to schedule meetings with Mr. Ghiai, please email [email protected] with your request.

To find out more about Sekur's privacy communications solutions visit:

For more company information, please visit:

About Sekur Private Data Ltd.

Sekur Private Data Ltd. is a Swiss-hosted cybersecurity and privacy communications provider. offering a secure suite of tools to protect governments, businesses and individuals from unauthorized access and cyber threats. With solutions such as SekurMail, SekurMessenger, and SekurVPN, Sekur provides an accessible and reliable means of digital communication and data storage, grounded in Swiss privacy standards. Sekur sells its solutions through its website , approved distributors and telecommunications companies globally. Sekur serves governments, businesses and consumers worldwide.

CONTACT

Alain Ghiai

President and Chief Executive Officer

SEKUR PRIVATE DATA LTD.

Email: [email protected]



Tel: +1.305.347.5114

For sales brochure on our enterprise security solutions, or partnership opportunities, contact: [email protected].

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "project" and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they do not guarantee future performance. Sekur cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Sekur's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the future of the Company's business; the success of marketing and sales efforts of the Company; the projections prepared in house and projections delivered by channel partners; the Company's ability to complete the necessary software updates; increases in sales as a result of investments software development technology; consumer interest in the Products; future sales plans and strategies; reliance on large channel partners and expectations of renewals to ongoing agreements with these partners; anticipated events and trends; the economy and other future conditions; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in Sekur's prospectus dated May 8, 2019, filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available on Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Sekur undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

SOURCE Sekur

