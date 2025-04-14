Defense Ministry Rejects Armenian Allegations Of Fire On Khanazakh

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Reports circulated by Armenia alleging that Azerbaijani forces shelled a cultural center in the direction of the Khanazakh settlement are completely false and aimed at spreading disinformation, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

The Ministry firmly rejected the claims, stating that no shots were fired by Azerbaijani units in the reported area.

“We once again emphasize that the Azerbaijani Army does not target civilians or civilian infrastructure,” the statement said.

Military officials stressed that the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan respond only to provocations from Armenian units that fire upon Azerbaijani positions.

“The opposing side is deliberately disseminating misinformation to mislead the international community and cover up its own provocations-particularly the repeated shelling of our positions from various directions in recent days,” the Ministry noted.