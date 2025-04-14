Spring Fun For All: Families Invited To Annual Easter Egg Hunt At James River Church

James River Church invites families to a free, fun-filled Easter Egg Hunt on April 19, 2025, at all its southwest Missouri campuses, featuring over 113,000 eggs, live entertainment, and activities for children 5th grade and under.



SPRINGFIELD, OZARK and JOPLIN, Mo., April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- James River Church is excited to welcome families from across the Ozarks to its Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 19, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM at all James River Church locations. This free event, open to the public, has become a cherished tradition, offering a fun-filled morning for children 5th grade and under.

For years, the Easter Egg Hunt has served as more than just a seasonal event-it's a celebration of community, connection, and shared joy. Hosted by James River Church , the event has become a beloved tradition for families. With its welcoming atmosphere and focus on fun for children and families alike, the Easter Egg Hunt creates space for neighbors to gather, enjoy the season, and make meaningful memories together.

Children will be invited to search for more than 113,000 candy-filled eggs. In addition to the hunt itself, there will be photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny, giant inflatables, live music, face painting, and complimentary donuts and juice available while supplies last. These festivities are designed to ensure a joyful and safe experience that young children will remember for years to come.

The event is open to everyone. Whether you're new to the area, exploring local Easter activities, or simply looking for a meaningful family outing, the Easter Egg Hunt at James River Church offers a place for connection and celebration . Activities will begin promptly at 9:00 AM, and the event will take place rain or shine, with indoor and outdoor spaces prepared to accommodate all guests.

James River Church locations:



South Campus: Highway 65 & CC in Ozark

West Campus: Highway 60 & FF on Southwest Springfield

North Campus: North of I-44 on West Bypass Joplin Campus:1850 S Maiden Lane in Joplin

About James River Church

James River Church, serving over 16,000 attendees weekly, is a Pentecostal church with four locations in southwest Missouri and a growing online community. Known for its passionate worship and engaging children's and youth programs, JRC is dedicated to reaching people with the Gospel, global missions, and community outreach through initiatives like Cherish Kids and James River Charities.

