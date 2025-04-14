Hydrite Named Winner Of 2025 Top Workplaces Award

BROOKFIELD, Wis., April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrite, an integrated manufacturer and supplier of chemicals and related services, has been recognized as a 2025 Top Workplaces award winner for the ninth time by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel for creating high employee experience and exceptional workplaces.

Based on a survey conducted in the counties of Dodge, Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, and Waukesha, companies are awarded this recognition. Employee feedback, gathered through a third-party engagement survey, determines the top achievers for that year. The survey assesses an organization using several factors, including 15 research-based culture drivers and three statements that measure employee engagement.

Hydrite President Kevin Honkamp commented, "People are among one of Hydrite's Five Pillars, and we could not earn this recognition without each one of our employee's. For 96 years Hydrite has had the privilege of having great people strive for excellence, not only are they great ambassadors for Hydrite but for their communities as well. The strong foundation that has been built around people started 96 years ago, and each employee present and past has left their mark for all Hydrite's successes and look forward to where it will take Hydrite as we approach 100 years."

Hydrite has developed a reputation within the industry for providing the distinct combination of excellence in chemical manufacturing and distribution with the most comprehensive level of technical expertise available and stands by their core values and expectations which focus on Integrity, Innovation, Quality, People, and Responsible Growth. To learn more, visit or call (262) 792-1450.

About Hydrite

Hydrite is one of the largest independent providers of chemicals and related services in the US. Headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, Hydrite has manufacturing facilities, warehouses, and laboratories located in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana, California, and Texas with nearly 1000 employees in more than 25 states.

Hydrite offers expertise in chemical manufacturing and distribution, food and dairy sanitation, organic processing, liquid sulfites, foam control and water treatment chemistries. Hydrite's dedicated chemists, engineers, and technical service staff have extensive knowledge and experience to solve challenging formulation problems and provide creative solutions. Learn more at .

Media Contact:

Maggie Honkamp

2627922363

[email protected]

SOURCE Hydrite

