403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US, Saudi Arabia Discuss Nuclear Energy Partnership
(MENAFN) The Trump administration is now engaging in discussions with Saudi Arabia regarding the potential transfer of American nuclear technology and uranium enrichment capabilities, according to U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright.
These conversations come in anticipation of Leader Donald Trump's scheduled visit to the kingdom.
In an interview with a news agency, Wright explained that a comprehensive accord covering wider energy sector collaboration is expected to be finalized soon.
This overarching arrangement will likely include joint ventures, investment opportunities, and shared research efforts. A more targeted deal focused on nuclear energy is anticipated to follow in the upcoming months.
“I think in the short run, we’ll sign a broader agreement about cooperation across the energy space in partnerships, in investments, in investigations. Nuclear is certainly one of those areas,” Wright noted.
He further emphasized that while the general energy agreement may be imminent, finalizing a detailed pact on nuclear cooperation would take additional time—“that’ll be months, not weeks.”
For any such nuclear initiative to proceed, Saudi Arabia must enter into a "123 Agreement" with the United States.
This agreement, mandated by the U.S. Atomic Energy Act, serves as a legal safeguard to ensure that peaceful nuclear cooperation does not lead to the spread of nuclear weapons.
Stressing the necessity of this legal requirement, Wright asserted, “That won’t happen without that agreement. We’ll need a 123 agreement and a broader, specific framework for how we’re going to cooperate together and how things will work.”
These conversations come in anticipation of Leader Donald Trump's scheduled visit to the kingdom.
In an interview with a news agency, Wright explained that a comprehensive accord covering wider energy sector collaboration is expected to be finalized soon.
This overarching arrangement will likely include joint ventures, investment opportunities, and shared research efforts. A more targeted deal focused on nuclear energy is anticipated to follow in the upcoming months.
“I think in the short run, we’ll sign a broader agreement about cooperation across the energy space in partnerships, in investments, in investigations. Nuclear is certainly one of those areas,” Wright noted.
He further emphasized that while the general energy agreement may be imminent, finalizing a detailed pact on nuclear cooperation would take additional time—“that’ll be months, not weeks.”
For any such nuclear initiative to proceed, Saudi Arabia must enter into a "123 Agreement" with the United States.
This agreement, mandated by the U.S. Atomic Energy Act, serves as a legal safeguard to ensure that peaceful nuclear cooperation does not lead to the spread of nuclear weapons.
Stressing the necessity of this legal requirement, Wright asserted, “That won’t happen without that agreement. We’ll need a 123 agreement and a broader, specific framework for how we’re going to cooperate together and how things will work.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment