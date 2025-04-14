Bloom At Rehs Contemporary

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With Bloom, flowers are not merely aesthetic objects but rich symbols that reflect human emotions, societal concerns, and personal expression. The exhibition features both paintings and sculptures that highlight how contemporary artists use flowers to comment on the complexity of the world around us.

Through the lens of an artist, flowers represent more than just beauty-they are metaphors for life, death, and transformation. From vibrant depictions of blooming flowers symbolizing vitality and renewal to more subtle representations of wilting petals, the works featured will challenge the viewer to consider the delicate balance between growth and decay.

Bloom also showcases the stunning variety of ways in which contemporary artists manipulate floral imagery in their paintings and sculptures. Whether through hyper-realistic depictions, abstract representations, or sculptural re-imaginings, these works invite the viewer to experience flowers in new and exciting ways. The exhibition brings together a wide range of artistic approaches, emphasizing how flowers continue to inspire and challenge artists today.

Ultimately, Bloom serves as a celebration of life. It reflects how flowers, as symbols of growth, beauty, and fragility, continue to inspire us to explore complex emotional, social, and environmental issues. Whether representing personal transformation, the state of the natural world, or the intricacies of human relationships, the works in Bloom offer a fresh perspective on the enduring significance of one of the most widely painted subjects in art history.

About the gallery

Rehs Contemporary, located at 20 West 55th Street, 5th Floor, is a premier fine art gallery dedicated to presenting exemplary works of contemporary realism. The gallery is committed to providing a platform for both emerging and established artists, offering thought-provoking exhibitions that explore a wide range of themes in modern life.

Exhibition Details:

Title : Bloom

Opening Reception : April 18th, 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Extended Opening : April 19th, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM

On View : April 18th – May 30th

Location : Rehs Contemporary, 20 West 55th Street, 5th Floor, New York, NY 10019

Admission : Free, RSVP requested but not required

For additional information, please contact:

Lance Rehs, Director

212-355-5710

[email protected]



Condensed Version for Promotional Card:

BLOOM

is an exhibition that explores the rich symbolism of flowers in contemporary art. On view from April 18th to May 30th, Bloom features a diverse group of contemporary painters and sculptors who use flowers to reflect on themes of life, love, identity, and the environment.

Flowers have long symbolized beauty, growth, decay, and transformation. In this exhibition, artists use flowers as powerful metaphors to examine emotional, social, and environmental concerns. From vibrant blossoms to subtle depictions of wilting petals, the works in Bloom challenge viewers to reflect on the delicate balance between resilience and fragility.

Bloom is more than an exhibition; it's a celebration of life through contemporary painting and sculpture. Whether representing personal transformation, the state of the natural world, or the intricacies of human relationships, the works in Bloom offer a fresh perspective on the enduring significance of one of the most widely painted subjects in art history.

Exhibition Details:

Opening Reception : April 18th, 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Extended Opening : April 19th, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM

On View : April 18th – May 30th

Location : Rehs Contemporary, 20 West 55th Street, 5th Floor, New York, NY 10019

SOURCE Rehs Contemporary Galleries, Inc.