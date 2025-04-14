Mobile Communications America, Inc. Honored By Ericsson As Acceleration Partner Of The Year

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Ericsson recognizes its enterprise wireless solutions partners in three categories: outstanding performance, commitment to customers, and significant achievements over the last year. Each recognized partner has demonstrated exceptional year-over-year growth and a continued commitment to positioning and selling Ericsson's portfolio of Wireless WAN, Enterprise 5G, and security solutions.

"We are deeply honored to be named the Acceleration Partner of the Year by Ericsson," said Tyler Larkin, Vice President of Cellular Networking Solutions. "This recognition underscores our unwavering commitment to advancing innovation and providing dependable, next-generation connectivity solutions for our customers. Together with Ericsson, we are at the forefront of shaping the future of enterprise 5G and unlocking new opportunities for businesses across diverse industries."

Ericsson is on a mission to liberate enterprises across industries, businesses, and public sector to operate, grow, and innovate without constraints. Leveraging the company's proven leadership in cellular, Ericsson's simple and reliable enterprise wireless platform delivers 5G to enterprise customers where and how they want to operate and reach their customers. Working alongside our channel partners, organizations have a choice for secure 5G connectivity -from wireless WAN solutions, private networks, extending the public network into their facilities, or leveraging a slice of a carrier network.

MCA's Cellular Networking Solutions team serves the nation's critical infrastructure by creating secure communication networks that pass data wirelessly between key systems linking remote facilities, personnel, and machine assets.

Matt Cook, Chief Sales Officer, Enterprise Wireless Solutions at Ericsson says: "Ericsson's complete portfolio of enterprise 5G connectivity solutions can unlock new revenue opportunities for channel partners and represent stable revenue streams. Implementing connectivity solutions will enable the adoption of applications such as AI, computer vision, IoT and other solutions those pose significant revenue streams for our channel partners. MCA has demonstrated a significant investment in understanding and promoting our ever-expanding portfolio of connectivity solutions."

About Mobile Communications America, Inc. (MCA)

Mobile Communications America, Inc. (MCA) provides wireless communication, data and security solutions that enhance the safety, security, and efficiency of workplaces across the nation. Customers trust us to provide a portfolio of turn-key systems, products, and services - including two-way radio communications, vehicle uplift, security video and access control systems, BDA/DAS, remote monitoring, GPS tracking, SCADA, dispatch, mass notification, and point-to-point wireless networks.

Our more than 65,000 customers span industries such as public safety, commercial, manufacturing, education, healthcare, utilities, and government. In addition to being the largest Motorola partner in the U.S., MCA has strategic partnerships with over 1,000 major manufacturers to offer an extensive portfolio of products and technologies.

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson's high-performing, programmable networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For nearly 150 years, we've been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality.

