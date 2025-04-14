NCH Donates 76 Lifevac Devices To Naples Police Department

NAPLES, Fla., April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a continued commitment to community safety, NCH Health System, The Collier Community Foundation and LifeVac will donate 76 LifeVac choking rescue devices to the Naples Police Department. This donation ensures that every patrol vehicle in the department's fleet will be equipped with a potentially life-saving tool in the event of a choking emergency.

The donation ceremony will take place on Wednesday, April 23 at 10:00 AM at the Naples Police Department Headquarters. In attendance will be Mike Plunkett, Chairman of LifeVac; Eileen Connolly-Keesler, President & CEO of the Collier Community Foundation; and Dr. Jim Mahon, Senior Vice President of NCH.

This initiative builds on a growing partnership between the Collier Community Foundation, NCH, LifeVac, and the Naples Police Department. Since 2023, the collaboration has provided nearly 3,000 LifeVac devices to Collier County schools, restaurants, hotels, and daycare centers-bolstering emergency preparedness throughout the community.

"Equipping first responders with this simple but powerful device reflects our shared commitment to protecting lives in every corner of Collier County," said Dr. Mahon. "We're proud to support the Naples Police Department in their life-saving mission."

About: LifeVac is a patented device designed to provide a quick and safe solution for choking emergencies. Invented by Arthur Lih in 2012, it has saved over 3,800 lives and counting. Each kit covers both adults and children, never expires, and includes a free replacement if used in an emergency.

Media Contact: Julia Bonelli, 516-499-4310

SOURCE LifeVac LLC

