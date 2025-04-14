Avadent Welcomes Dental Industry Leader Jim Smyros To Executive Team

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AvaDent Digital Dental Solutions, a global leader in digital full-arch restorations, proudly announces the addition of Jim Smyros to its executive team. With over two decades of experience in dental implantology, clinical operations, and business development, Jim brings unmatched expertise and a legacy of transformative growth across the dental industry.

Industry Veteran & Strategic Growth Leader Jim Smyros has spent the past 20+ years at the forefront of implant dentistry and DSO expansion. Most recently, as Vice President of Business Development at Affordable Care, Inc. (ACI), he co-founded the Advanced Dental Implant Center (ADIC) consumer brand and led the acquisition of 29 specialty practices, driving significant new revenue growth. Jim also spearheaded the development of Fixed SecureTM, a cost-effective full-arch solution that contributed substantial incremental growth within its first year.

As Senior Director of Implant Services at ACI, Jim played a key role in the company's rebranding from Affordable Dentures to Affordable Dentures and Implants, helping to position the company as a leader in both the denture and implant markets. He significantly expanded implant services across 430 practices nationwide and founded and scaled innovative programs, including Clinical PathwayTM, Implant PathwayTM, and the Roving Implant Specialist Program-redefining how full-arch procedures are trained and delivered in the DSO space.

Proven Dental Innovator & Educator Jim's visionary leadership helped launch the Signature Digital DentureTM initiative in 2017 and the All-in-One SolutionsTM training strategy in 2020-tools that helped standardize complex implant workflows and elevated clinician confidence in full-arch dentistry.

Earlier in his career, Jim served as Director of Business Development for Implant Direct, where he built and led the company's global accounts division, consistently exceeding sales targets and implementing performance optimization strategies across a 90-person national sales team.

A New Chapter at AvaDent Jim will focus on expanding strategic partnerships, enhancing clinical offerings, and accelerating the company's market share. His deep understanding of surgical workflows, digital prosthetics, and lab integration is a perfect match for AvaDent's commitment to innovation and excellence in full-arch solutions.

"Jim is one of the most respected minds in implant dentistry," said Tim Thompson, CEO at AvaDent. "His experience in building and scaling full-arch programs is second to none, and his impact on the industry is undeniable. We are honored to have him join the team."

About AvaDent Digital Dental Solutions Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, AvaDent is a world leader in digital dental prosthetics, offering a comprehensive line of fixed and removable full-arch solutions. With over 80 patents and a global presence, AvaDent empowers clinicians with state-of-the-art digital workflows, innovative materials, and unparalleled clinical support.

