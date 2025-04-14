Dresner Advisory Services Publishes Active Data Architecture Report And Semantic Layer Market Study

NASHUA, N.H., April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dresner Advisory Services today published the Active Data Architecture® Report, part of the Wisdom of Crowds series of research. Active Data Architecture supports a platform-independent layer located between physical data stores and points of data consumption. It is comprised of various data management capabilities including virtualized and distributed data access (e.g., mesh, fabric), data governance, and security.

The 2025 report shows a strong and growing majority of the market is interested in active data architecture. Larger organizations are more likely to embrace the vision for active data architecture to combat the weight of increasing data volumes, data source types, and data distribution.

"Data architectures that lack flexibility, adaptability, and scalability will hinder organizations' efforts to see the benefit and achieve positive return on investment from their analytical investments," said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory. "Active data architecture is about correcting these shortcomings by building flexible, more scalable, and dynamically optimized capabilities."

The company also published a companion Semantic Layer Market Study. A semantic layer provides an application-independent view of data objects that are critical to the operation of the business. These views are readily accessible from a variety of applications and tools, to support operational and analytical use cases.

"Semantic layer is seeing increased activity as a use case for organizations trying to modernize their data architecture and achieve the long-time goal of easily accessing and integrating data in a more robust and flexible manner," continued Howard Dresner.

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information visit .

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for data, analytics, AI, performance management, and related areas.

Press contact:

Danielle Guinebertiere

Dresner Advisory Services

[email protected]

978 254 5587

SOURCE Dresner Advisory Services

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED