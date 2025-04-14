90% Of Moms Are Raising Kids To Be Kinder -- Crispy Green's New Survey Shows Kindness Is A Major Mood Booster

Moms are on a mission to raise a kinder generation . Tired of screen time, shifting norms, and everyday stress chipping away at empathy, they're putting emotional wellness first-through authentic connections, not quick fixes. The message is clear: kindness starts at home, and these moms aren't waiting around for change-they're making it happen.

Surprise Stats That Show Kindness is King:



65.4% say kindness "helps a lot" in improving mood. Another 33.5% say it helps "somewhat."

90.2% of moms teach their kids to be kind and share.

52.3% say watching a good movie or reading a book helps lift their mood.

Only 15.7% unplugged from social media to reset emotionally.

11.3% turn to volunteering to lift their spirits. 40.2% report that simply treating themselves works wonders.

"Small acts of kindness spark oxytocin and serotonin-the brain's feel-good chemicals," says Dr. Nicole Avena, neuroscientist, health expert, and author of the book Sugarless: A 7-Step Plan to Uncover Hidden Sugars, Curb Your Cravings, and Conquer Your Addiction

Read more about the Science-backed benefits of kindness .

How Are Moms Really Feeling?

Despite the emphasis on kindness and connection, the current mood among moms is mixed. While there's a strong emphasis on kindness and connection, many are still navigating a swirl of complex emotions. The top 5 drivers of a positive mood include: a solid daily routine, good health, seasonal changes (hello, sunshine!), a supportive person in their life, and keeping up with an exercise routine. Even with these mood boosters in place, the emotional landscape for moms remains nuanced and ever-changing:



40.3% reported feeling content and at peace.

But 26.8% felt uneasy or skeptical. And 24.7% admitted to feeling frustrated or angry.

This emotional split underscores the growing need for intentional well-being practices grounded in connection, not perfection.

Join the #SunnySideofSnacking Movement

As part of its Sunny Side of Snacking campaign, Crispy Green hopes to inspire people to do one kind thing each day-and share it with others.

"Through small, meaningful actions, we can create ripple effects of positivity," says Angela Liu, Founder and CEO of Crispy Green. "Kindness is free, but the impact is priceless. Even a simple gesture-like sharing a healthy snack, such as Crispy Fruit-with someone can be a powerful way to spread kindness and promote well-being for both the giver and the receiver."

Flex your kindness muscles and snack happy while you're at it. Head over to Crispy Green's Sunny Side of Snacking resource page to grab your Kindness Calendar , explore 50 Fun Ways to Spread Kindness , and take our Kindness Quiz to find out which Crispy Fruit flavor you are on the kindness scale! Let's make kindness deliciously contagious.

About Crispy Green ®

Crispy Green® has provided families with healthy snacks to fuel their active lifestyles for more than 20 years and is committed to Using Food as a Force for Good®. Crispy Green® delivers 100% pure fruit Crispy FruitTM as a grab-and-go snack that satisfies and energizes without sacrificing taste while adding more fruit to their diet.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Fairfield, N.J., Crispy FruitTM is the top-selling freeze-dried fruit snack in the U.S. The category-leading Crispy FruitTM line of 100% pure, freeze-dried fruit is made from only the finest, non-GMO fruits with no added sugar (*not a reduced calorie food).