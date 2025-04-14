Sewa International Launches Relief Operations In Earthquake-Hit Thailand

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Sewa volunteers distributed over 80 boxes of food, 2,000 face masks, and several cartons of water, juices, and drinks. Sewa installed surgical lights at Sagaing General Hospital to enable emergency night procedures. Additionally, Sewa has provided UV-resistant tarpaulins, solar lanterns, tents, blankets, and plastic floor sheets to displaced families.

In a notable gesture of recognition of its work, Sewa's team met with the Governor of Bangkok, Chadchart Sittipunt, to share the scope of ongoing efforts and plans. In Thailand, Sewa teams are also supporting SAR-K9 search operations by providing aid to rescue dogs and first responders.

Meanwhile, in the hardest-hit regions of Sagaing, Mandalay, and Nay Pyi Taw, teams led by Dr. Ram Niwas are conducting assessments, distributing aid, and identifying the needs of Thai and Burmese victims, including those still trapped in the debris.

"Sewa International has carried out relief efforts in coordination with the Embassy of India, Yangon, the Government of India, and local partner organizations, including the Hindu Family Relief Group," said Shyam Parande, Global Coordinator of Sewa International.

"In every disaster, responding with compassion and kindness is our sacred duty," he said. "We are committed to providing timely relief and being respectful while serving. Our teams are working closely with local partners, the Indian Embassy in Yangon, and community volunteers to meet urgent needs on the ground," said Parande.

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), the disaster has claimed more than 3,600 lives, injured over 5,000 individuals, and displaced millions. About 160 people are still reported missing.

Relief efforts in Thailand have also received support from the Sikh community, who donated food, sanitary supplies, and bottled water. Working with the Royal Family Reserve Command, the Thai Disaster Relief Team, the Reserve Army, and local organizations such as the Hindu Family Relief Group, Sewa volunteers are actively coordinating field operations.

About Sewa International

Sewa International ( ) is a 501 (c) (3) Hindu faith-based charitable nonprofit that works in the areas of disaster recovery, education, and development. Sewa has 43 Chapters across the USA and serves regardless of race, color, religion, sex, age, disability, or national origin.

