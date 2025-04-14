Inc. Names Pricecharting To Its 2025 List Of The Fastest-Growing Private Companies In The Rocky Mountains

DENVER, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today revealed that PriceCharting is No. 12 on its fifth annual Inc Regionals: Rocky Mountain list, a ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the Rocky Mountain region, which includes Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Nevada, Utah, and Colorado. An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals offer a unique look at the most successful companies within the Rocky Mountain economy's most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.

PriceCharting provides a free website and mobile apps for collectors to understand the value of their collectibles. They can track the value of their collection, see what items have recently sold for across conditions, and scan photos of their collectibles to get instant pricing. Collectibles included in PriceCharting's tools include: sports cards, trading cards (Pokemon, Magic the Gathering, YuGiOh, and others), video games, comic books, US coins, and more. Millions of collectors use PriceCharting every week to manage their collections.

"Each member of our team at PriceCharting shares a deep background in collecting-and because of that we've been able to prioritize building features that best enrich the experience of collecting. This focus has built long-term trust with our community, who have relied on our platform for over a decade. Looking at the year ahead we have a few major innovations coming to our products that will excite collectors and make it easier than ever to buy, sell, and analyze the value of collectibles." (Brady Haugh, PriceCharting)

The companies on the Inc list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Rocky Mountains. Between 2021 and 2023, these 50 private companies had a median growth rate of 106 percent; by 2023, they'd also added 3,565 jobs and $2.1 billion to the region's economy.

Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Rocky Mountain, including company profiles, can be found at .

Methodology: The 2025 Inc. Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies- as of December 31, 2023. The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum revenue for 2023 is $1 million.

Media Contact:

Brady Haugh

503-384-8025

[email protected]

SOURCE PriceCharting

