Celebrate Burgers And Bottomless Fun At Red Robin This National Burger Month With Bottomless Burger Pass

Exclusive pass available for purchase starting April 17 for $20, plus new limited-time menu items beginning April 28 and chance to win burgers for a year throughout May

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB ) is celebrating National Burger Month with its beefiest offer ever with the launch of the Bottomless Burger Pass. Lucky burger lovers who secure their pass can enjoy a gourmet burger served with a bottomless side every day of the month of May for only $20. A limited quantity will be available so Red Robin fans are encouraged to act quickly.

Red Robin's exclusive black-and-gold Bottomless Burger Pass will be available for purchase at RedRobin/National-Burger-Month starting April 17 at 9 a.m. MT.

Red Robin is sizzling up its menu with new mouthwatering seasonal items including the Backyard BBQ Pork Burger, Backyard BBQ Pork Nachos, Peach-Berry Freckled Lemonade and Peaches & Cream Milkshake starting April 28.

The Bottomless Burger Passes will be available for purchase at RedRobin/National-Burger-Month starting April 17 at 9 a.m. MT. Guests who purchase this limited-time offer will receive an exclusive black-and-gold card in the mail for redemption from May 1-31, 2025. Red Robin's Bottomless Burger Pass is redeemable for one gourmet burger of guests' choice served with a bottomless side each day of the month of May. Substitutions, additions or premium sides may result in an additional charge*.

Sizzling Summer Flavors, Fresh Off the Grill

Get ready for a peachy summer! Starting April 28, Red Robin is sizzling up their menu with new mouthwatering seasonal items guests can enjoy all summer long at U.S. locations. Availability in Canada begins June 9. The new menu items include:



Backyard BBQ Pork Burger. All the flavors from a backyard barbecue packed into one burger. Topped with hickory-smoked pulled pork, Whiskey River® BBQ sauce, hardwood-smoked bacon, cheddar, crispy onion straws, pickles and mayo. Served with choice of bottomless side.

Backyard BBQ Pork Nachos. Nachos with a twist! Red Robin's classic Yukon Chips stacked with hickory-smoked pulled pork, drizzled with New Belgium Fat Tire® Beer Cheese Bacon Fondue, Whiskey River® BBQ sauce and ranch, topped with fresh jalapeño.

Peach-Berry Freckled Lemonade. Red Robin's famous blend of Minute Maid® Lemonade, diced peaches, peach purée and strawberries.

Spiked Peach-Berry Freckled Lemonade. Grey Goose® Vodka**, strawberries, diced peaches, peach purée and Minute Maid® Lemonade. Peaches & Cream Milkshake. Handspun creamy vanilla soft serve, diced peaches and peach purée topped with whipped cream and peach gummy rings. Make it boozy with a shot of Maker's Mark® Whisky**.

"With more than 20 gourmet burgers on our menu, Red Robin is the authority on a great burger experience," said G.J. Hart, president and CEO of Red Robin. "That's why this National Burger Month, we're offering unbeatable value with a month's worth of burgers for just $20. The Bottomless Burger Pass, Backyard BBQ Pork Burger and Red Robin Royalty Sweepstakes allow guests even more ways to enjoy our enhanced menu featuring juicy, flattop-grilled gourmet burgers and premium ingredients, giving them every reason to keep feeding their burger obsession at Red Robin."

Burgers for a Year***

For those who miss out on a coveted Bottomless Burger Pass, Red Robin is keeping the burger party going! From May 1-31, 2025, Red Robin Royalty ® members will have the chance to win free burgers for a year. Royalty members will be automatically entered to win along with other prizes by purchasing both a burger and a beverage while logged into their account during the month at participating Red Robin restaurants or on RedRobin and the Red Robin mobile app. New members who join the program in May will be automatically entered to win. A total of 12 lucky winners will be selected at random. For full details and other methods of entry, please visit RedRobin/National-Burger-Month.

*The Burger Pass is limited use of up to $22 per day from May 1-31, 2025, for a total potential card value of up to $682. Card will be loaded with $22 daily. Any unused daily amount will be forfeited and will not accumulate. Any unused funds as of June 1, 2025, will be forfeited. Limit of one card per customer. Not valid for catering orders, third-party delivery fees, gift cards or online orders at certain locations. For online orders, card must have a PIN. Use of the pass constitutes acceptance of these terms and conditions. Keep card secure, as refunds will not be issued if lost or stolen. Cannot be redeemed for cash except as required by law. Not valid with any other offer or discount, including Red Robin Royalty® offers. Valid for a limited time at participating Red Robin U.S. locations only. For inquiries or customer service call (877) 733-6543 or visit redrobin/national-burger-month. Issued and managed by Red Robin Distributing Company, LLC.

**Must be 21 years of age or older to purchase or consume alcohol.

***May 2025 Red Robin Royalty® Member Sweepstakes. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to only legal residents of the 50 US states/DC, and 18 years of age and older. Void where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes Entry Period starts: 12:00:01 a.m. MT on 5/1/25 and ends at 11:59:59 p.m. MT on 5/31/25. Subject to Official Rules, including how to enter, alternate method of entry, prize details, and restrictions, click here for full details . Entrants are limited to a maximum number of 10 entries from all forms of entry. Sponsor: Red Robin International, Inc., 10000 East Geddes Avenue, Suite 500, Englewood, CO 80112

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB )

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. ( ), is a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews. We believe nothing brings people together like burgers and fun around our table, and no one makes moments of connection over craveable food more memorable than Red Robin. We serve a variety of burgers and mainstream favorites to Guests of all ages in a casual, playful atmosphere. In addition to our many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide array of salads, appetizers, entrees, desserts, signature beverages and Donatos Pizza at select locations. It's easy to enjoy Red Robin anywhere with online ordering available for to-go, delivery and catering. Sign up for the royal treatment by joining Red Robin Royalty® today and enjoy Bottomless perks and delicious rewards across nearly 500 Red Robin locations in the United States and Canada, including those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin... YUMMM®!

SOURCE Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED