Collective Voice Wins Gold At 2025 TITAN Business Awards For Best Influencer Marketing Campaign With Lululemon

SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Collective Voice , a leading creator marketing platform, proudly announces it has been awarded the Gold TITAN Business Award for Best Influencer Marketing Campaign for its impactful holiday campaign with lululemon .

The award-winning campaign marked Collective Voice's first collaboration with lululemon, launching during the 2024 holiday season. Designed to drive both awareness and conversion, the campaign brought together a curated mix of top-performing creators and rising stars to showcase lululemon's major seasonal promotions, including Black Friday/Cyber Monday and End of Year Scores.

In total, 10 hand-selected creators produced 149 pieces of inspirational editorial content and shoppable collages across Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, and their blogs. In aggregate, this content produced over 3.3 million impressions by 2.7 million viewers .

In addition, the campaign further amplified lululemon's message and reach with a strategic gifting program featuring four emerging creators. The result: a campaign that delivered an average order value 59% above the network's norm, underscoring the power of creator-driven marketing to influence consumer behavior and drive sales.

"We're honored to have this campaign recognized by the TITAN Awards," said Meredith Waltman, VP of Brand Partnerships & Development at Collective Voice. "This collaboration with lululemon reflects our core belief that when you match the right creators with the right brand, you don't just generate buzz-you drive measurable impact."

The TITAN Business Awards celebrate organizations and professionals across industries who push boundaries and set new standards of excellence. Earning Gold for Best Influencer Marketing Campaign highlights Collective Voice's continued innovation and leadership in the creator marketing space.

To learn more about the campaign and how to partner with Collective Voice, contact Meredith Waltman at [email protected] or visit collectivevoice.

