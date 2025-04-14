Trinity Service Enterprises Achieves SOC 1 Type II Compliance, Strengthening Trust in Vacation Ownership Financial and Contact Center Solutions

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Trinity Services Enterprises , a leading provider of financial, reservation,

and contact center solutions for the vacation ownership industry, today announced the successful

completion of its Service Organization Control (SOC) 1Type II examination, performed in accordance

with attestation standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

The independent audit, conducted by IS Partners, affirms Trinity's commitment to maintaining rigorous

controls and safeguards over its systems and data. This accomplishment reflects the organization's

continued dedication to operational integrity, data protection, and industry compliance.

The SOC 1 Type II examination evaluates the design and operational effectiveness of a company's

internal controls over a specified period. By achieving this certification, Trinity Service Enterprises

demonstrates to clients and other stakeholders that its processes meet the highest standards for

financial reporting and data security.

“Achieving SOC 1 Type II compliance represents a meaningful evolution in our commitment to

excellence,” said Felix Erazo, Chief Financial Officer at Trinity Service Enterprises.“This milestone

validates not just the design, but the sustained execution of our internal controls over time. As we

continue to grow alongside our partners in the vacation ownership industry, this certification reinforces

our dedication to delivering secure, compliant, and high-integrity service across every aspect of our

operations.”

Trinity Service Enterprises offers a comprehensive suite of services tailored to the timeshare industry,

including loan servicing, multi-currency payment processing, reservations management, marketing

assistance, and SaaS technology solutions. With offices in Las Vegas, San Diego, and Mexico City,

Trinity's multilingual team is dedicated to delivering customized solutions that enhance client success.

Their SaaS platform features modules for financial services, pre-arrival coordination, resort

management, payment facilitation, and contact management.

In February 2025, the company rebranded from Trinity Resort Services to Trinity Service Enterprises,

reflecting its expanded services and renewed vitality in the timeshare industry. "Our new name reflects

a new vitality and expanded services for the timeshare industry," said Odilia Guiant, CEO. "At Trinity

Service Enterprises, we are dedicated to client success. Our customized, hands-on approach focuses on

people, processes, and systems, and these three pillars are the core of who we are and how we offer

our clients peace of mind.

About Trinity Services Enterprises

Trinity Service Enterprises provides world-class service to developers in the United States, Mexico and

the Caribbean. Their experienced, multi-lingual team understands the needs of the timeshare industry

and provides solutions so that clients can concentrate on providing quality vacation experiences to their

members. Clients can rely on Trinity for loan servicing, multi-currency payment processing, reservations

management, marketing assistance and Saas technology solutions. For more information, visit

or call 702-747-7011.

Media Contact: Judy Kenninger 317-858-8744

Trinity Contact: Odilia Guiant 619-200-1258

