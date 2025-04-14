Wrapsody Eco Strengthens Data Protection And Secure Collaboration Across Diverse Industries

Fasoo - a leader in data-centric security

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As organizations across industries increasingly rely on digital collaboration, the need for secure and efficient document management has never been greater.

Fasoo's next-generation secure collaboration platform, Wrapsody eCo, is transforming how businesses in diverse industries safeguard sensitive data while enabling seamless teamwork.

“As organizations generate and share more data across cloud and hybrid environments, they need a security strategy that goes beyond conventional perimeter defenses,” said Ron Arden, Executive Vice President, CTO, and COO at Fasoo.“Wrapsody eCo integrates adaptive security measures, ensuring that sensitive files remain protected regardless of where they travel.”

In the automotive sector, where extensive collaboration occurs across manufacturers, suppliers, and partners, protecting proprietary designs and intellectual property (IP) is critical. Wrapsody eCo applies persistent encryption to prevent the unauthorized leakage of sensitive design and R&D data.

With encryption throughout the entire document lifecycle, companies can collaborate securely with suppliers and partners without compromising proprietary designs or research.

The energy and utilities industry handles vast amounts of operational and customer data, making data security a top priority. Wrapsody eCo's comprehensive file usage logs help secure the supply chain by tracking document access across multiple parties. The robust tracking capability ensures sensitive operational data and infrastructure documentation are protected, while providing complete visibility over who accesses what data, when, and how.

Aerospace and defense organizations face stringent regulatory requirements, including ITAR and GDPR. When collaborating with overseas partners or engaging in global supply chains, the risk of non-compliance due to inadequate data protection becomes a significant concern. With automated policy enforcement and a detailed audit trail, Wrapsody eCo helps organizations securely collaborate without the risk of violating regulations related to the export of sensitive defense data.

The telecommunications sector handles vast amounts of personal data, such as call records, location data, and internet usage history. Wrapsody eCo allows granular access control over who can access, view, and modify sensitive data, ensuring that only authorized personnel have access to it. With the ability to revoke access at any time, Wrapsody eCo enables organizations to prevent insider threats and data breaches.

Manufacturing companies operate in complex global supply chains where protecting trade secrets and process documents is essential to maintaining a competitive edge. Wrapsody eCo supports a wide range of CAD file formats, enabling manufacturers to collaborate securely while maintaining the confidentiality of their product blueprints and designs.

With its advanced security features, Wrapsody eCo helps organizations protect their most sensitive and valuable information assets without disrupting existing workflows. To learn more about how Wrapsody eCo enhances security in your industry, visit products/wrapsody-eco/ .

About Fasoo:

Fasoo provides unstructured data security, privacy, and enterprise content platforms that securely protect, control, trace, analyze, and share critical business information while enhancing productivity. Fasoo's continuous focus on customer innovation and creativity provides market-leading solutions to the challenges faced by organizations of all sizes and industries. For more information, visit .

