Balfour Capital Welcomes Lucas Bender As Investment Advisor

Hedge Funds, Investments, Trading

- Jorge Paulo Lemann, a successful businessman and co-founder of 3G CapitalYVERDON-LES-BAINS, SWITZERLAND, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Balfour Capital Group Welcomes Lucas Bender, Deepening Investment Expertise and Expanding Global CapabilitiesBalfour Capital Group (BCG), a distinguished global financial services firm renowned for its commitment to excellence in asset management and strategic investment advisory, is pleased to announce the engagement of Lucas Bender as a Financial and Process Consultant. With more than 15 years of experience across investment analysis, fund management, corporate finance, and process optimization, Mr. Bender brings a multidimensional perspective to BCG's dynamic and rapidly expanding international portfolio.Mr. Bender's professional journey is marked by a rare combination of technical precision and strategic creativity. Holding the CGA Portfolio Manager Certification from Brazil's Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM), he has consistently demonstrated a command of investment strategy, financial regulation, and risk assessment-qualities that align seamlessly with BCG's high standards for global leadership in finance.Throughout his career, Lucas Bender has held pivotal roles at several of Latin America's most respected financial institutions. As Senior Investment Analyst at Trilha Investimentos, he was instrumental in conducting in-depth sector research, performing corporate valuations, and generating cash flow projections. His ability to synthesize shareholder structures, governance frameworks, and market data into clear, actionable insights earned him a key role in the firm's strategic investment decisions.Earlier, at Fitch Ratings, Mr. Bender conducted comprehensive analyses of investment funds and asset managers across Brazil, preparing critical risk assessments for global rating committees and meeting directly with C-level executives to conduct high-level due diligence. His work influenced key publications and played a meaningful role in shaping market perceptions of fund governance and performance. Prior to this, at Plurimax Asset Management, he was an active participant in investment committee discussions and performance evaluations, while also advising on the creation of new asset management operations and the financial restructuring of small to mid-sized enterprises.Mr. Bender's arrival at Balfour Capital Group marks a significant step forward in the firm's ongoing effort to expand its global footprint and deepen its capabilities across diverse markets. Fluent in Portuguese, English, and Spanish, and having lived in Chile and Guatemala, he brings an international sensibility and cultural fluency that is vital to BCG's vision for global connectivity and cross-border financial innovation.Educated at two of Brazil's premier academic institutions, Mr. Bender holds a Master's degree in Financial Engineering from the University of São Paulo and a Bachelor's degree in Economics from PUC-SP. His strong academic foundation is matched by a proven ability to deliver meaningful results in high-stakes, real-world financial environments. In addition to his professional expertise, Mr. Bender is deeply committed to community development and personal well-being, serving in leadership roles for local wellness and service organizations-an embodiment of the values that guide BCG's client-first, integrity-driven approach.At Balfour Capital Group, Mr. Bender will focus on strengthening operational frameworks, optimizing financial processes, and advising on fund strategies for a diverse client base that includes institutional investors, fintech innovators, and fast-scaling enterprises. His arrival reinforces BCG's dedication to agility, foresight, and service excellence in an increasingly complex global financial landscape.For further information or media inquiries, please contact:...

Vikram Srivastava

Balfour Capital Group

+1 3128576941

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.