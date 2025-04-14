UN Chief Calls For Durable Ceasefire In Ukraine Following Missile Strike On Sumy

MENAFN - UkrinForm) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for a durable ceasefire in Ukraine following Russia's April 13 missile strike on Sumy. He also reaffirmed the UN's support for meaningful efforts toward a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace.

UN Secretary-General spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said this in a statement , according to Ukrinform.

"The Secretary-General was deeply alarmed and shocked to learn of the missile attack on Sunday 13 April by the Russian armed forces on Sumy, Ukraine, which reportedly killed at least 34 people, including two children, and injured nearly 100 others," the statement reads.

The spokesperson noted that the attack, on Palm Sunday and at the start of Holy Week, continues a devastating pattern of similar assaults on Ukrainian cities and towns in recent weeks, resulting in civilian casualties and large-scale destruction.

Guterres stressed that "attacks against civilians and civilian objects are prohibited under international humanitarian law, and that any such attacks, wherever they occur, must end immediately."

He also renewed his call for a durable ceasefire in Ukraine and reiterated the "UN's support to meaningful efforts towards a just, lasting and comprehensive peace that fully upholds Ukraine's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, in line with the UN Charter, international law, and relevant UN resolutions."

On April 13, Russian forces struck central Sumy with two ballistic missiles. The death toll has risen to 34, including two children, and 120 people were reported injured, among them 15 children.

The missiles, identified as Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic types, were launched by Russia's 112th and 448th army brigades.

Photo: EPA