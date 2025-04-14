Russia Used Nearly 2,800 Bombs, 1,400 Drones, 60 Missiles Against Ukraine In April Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Since the beginning of April, Russian forces have launched nearly 2,800 aerial bombs, over 1,400 attack drones, and about 60 missiles of various types, including ballistic missiles, against Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Russian terror continues every day and night. Since the beginning of April alone, the Russian army has used nearly 2,800 aerial bombs, over 1,400 attack drones - most of them Shaheds - and nearly 60 missiles of various types, including ballistic ones," Zelensky said.

He noted that currently, 38 people are receiving treatment in medical facilities in Sumy following yesterday's Russian ballistic strike - among them, nine children. 11 people, including three children, are in critical condition. Every effort is being made to provide them with maximum assistance. Yesterday's strike alone claimed 34 lives and left 119 people injured. Tragically, two children were killed, and another 15 were wounded.

"Another seven people were injured overnight in Odesa during a Shahed drone attack. Last night, the Russians also struck Sloviansk, Uman, Kharkiv, Beryslav, and other cities and villages. All the damaged sites are civilian: apartment buildings, stores, a car service station," he added.

Zelensky thanked all emergency services and everyone involved in saving lives and protecting civilians.

He stressed that only real pressure on Russia can stop the terror.

"Tangible sanctions are needed against the sectors that finance Russia's killing machine. The one who brought the war must be stopped and held accountable for what they have done; that is only fair," he said, expressing gratitude to everyone around the world who understands this and supports Ukraine's defense.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine