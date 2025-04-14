Russian Troops Intensify Attacks In Southern Ukraine Military Spokesperson

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian occupation forces have significantly increased their firepower on the southern front, with the heaviest activity observed in the Huliaipole sector.

Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces, said this in comments to Ukrinform.

"Over the past day, the enemy has dramatically increased airstrike activity on the southern front. We recorded 14 airstrikes using 29 guided bombs and 156 unguided air-to-ground rockets," Voloshyn said.

He noted that both tactical and bomber aviation targeted Ukrainian defense positions and civilian settlements near the frontline.

In particular, Russian forces launched 56 unguided rockets at Huliaipole and more than 20 at Kamianske. Guided aerial bombs were used to strike Stepnohirsk and other towns and villages in the Zaporizhzhia region. Additionally, more than 700 kamikaze drones were launched in the south alone -- out of a total of about 3,500 nationwide.

"That means every fifth drone attack took place in the south," Voloshyn said.

He also reported 17 enemy assault attempts in the past 24 hours, compared to 8-10 daily last week.

"The most intense fighting occurred in the Huliaipole sector, where the enemy tried to break through toward the village of Pryvilne, attempting to seize Ukrainian positions. However, the Ukrainian Defense Forces held their ground and even counterattacked to reclaim a position previously destroyed by the aggressor," he said.

Russian troops also attempted advances toward Shevchenko and Vilne Pole. Meanwhile, fierce battles were reported in the Orikhiv sector. Though Russia is currently regrouping and rotating troops there, it is preparing for renewed offensive operations targeting Ukrainian positions near Mali Shcherbaky, Shcherbaky, Stepove, and Lobkove.

Voloshyn said that these positions are critical because capturing them would allow the enemy to shell the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia with artillery and control logistics routes heading to Orikhiv and Huliaipole.

Despite intense assaults, Russian forces have failed to breach Ukrainian lines and have suffered significant losses. In the past 24 hours alone, Russia lost 192 personnel in the south -- well above the usual 100-110 per day -- as well as threetanks, 36 motorcycles, and about 35 vehicles and pieces of armored equipment.

Voloshyn added that Russia is concentrating its assault forces primarily on two fronts: the Orikhiv axis (around Shcherbaky, Mali Shcherbaky, Lobkove, and Stepove) and the Huliaipole axis (targeting Shevchenkove and Pryvilne) in an attempt to reach the administrative border between the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Russian forces also intensified activity in the Dnipro River delta, attempting to seize control of island areas. Poor weather conditions have not stopped them; they carried out two assault operations there in the past day, and typically launch three or four attacks per day in the area.

Finally, Voloshyn noted that Russian forces do not appear to be suffering from shortages in manpower or weaponry.

"The enemy has enough troops and continues replenishing its losses. They also maintain logistics, delivering weapons and ammunition. Although we strike their supply routes, the enemy adapts -- dispersing weapons, vehicles, and assault groups to avoid concentrated losses," he said.

Photo: Ukrinform