Auto Super App Way Partners With IWS Acquisition Corporation To Offer Benefits Through Credit Unions, Helping Americans Save On Car Expenses

FREMONT, Calif., April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Way, the leading auto super app, has partnered with IWS Acquisition Corporation (IWS) to distribute Way+ memberships through credit unions nationwide, helping Americans reduce the financial burden of vehicle ownership.

This collaboration enables credit unions to offer Way+ as a value-added benefit, providing their members with exclusive savings on parking, car washes, gas, EV charging, and more. By integrating Way+ into their services, credit unions can enhance member engagement while supporting financial wellness.

"At Way, we believe that car ownership should be more affordable for every American," said Adam Hardt, Vice President of Way+ Memberships at Way. "Through our partnership with IWS, we're making it easier for credit union members to save on everyday vehicle expenses, with the goal being they have peace of mind on the road."

IWS, a trusted provider of vehicle protection programs for credit unions, sees this partnership as a natural extension of its mission to support financial security.

"Offering the Way+ membership to our Credit Union partners is another way that the IWS mission of "People First, Products that Work" improves the financial well-being of credit union members," said Eric Wikander, President at IWS. "By offering Way+, we provide Credit Unions an innovative way to help members cut costs and make car ownership expenses more manageable."

Way+ members can save hundreds of dollars annually on car-related expenses, with access to cashback offers, vehicle protection services, and exclusive deals that make vehicle ownership more predictable and less stressful.

Credit unions interested in integrating Way+ into their membership benefits can contact Michael Leon at IWS ([email protected] ) for details.

About Way

Way is the leading FinTech platform for car ownership, where 9 million drivers have discovered high-quality car services in one destination. The #1 auto super app team believes car ownership should be affordable for all Americans. Customers saved millions in 2024 with the company's tech-forward approach, as they signed up for the best auto insurance and parking rates in-app in seconds. The car services marketplace also finds and reserves the best city and airport parking, sets customers up with the top-rated car washes in the area, offers the best auto refinance rates, roadside assistance, and Way+ cashback on gas, EV charging, parking, car washes, and repair and maintenance services. Way has partnered with thousands of parking locations, car washes, and hundreds of insurance carriers covering all 50 states.

About IWS

IWS is a nationally recognized provider of auto warranty solutions, protecting credit union members for over 30 years. Our solutions include, Vehicle Service Agreements (VSA), Mechanical Breakdown Insurance (MBI), Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP), and Appearance Protection (RestoraGuard). We work exclusively with credit unions, understanding the credit union movement and dedication to members. Being a leading provider of protection products, IWS offers peace of mind to credit union members from unexpected high-cost repairs; while offering substantial non-interest, revenue enhancing opportunities for the credit union. We pride ourselves with best-in-class service, sales support, and training, before, during, and after the sale. People first. Products that work.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Way, Inc

