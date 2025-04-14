403
Nixtour & Impuls Institute Join Hands To Empower MBBS Aspirants
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) NixTour India Pvt. Ltd. has signed an exclusive bilateral agreement with Impuls Medical Institute in Namangan, advancing international cooperation in education and healthcare with a commitment to elevate medical education and streamline healthcare admissions to MBBS aspirants in Uzbekistan.
Between the partnership of Uzbekistan's best medical University, The Impuls Institute & NixTour, MBBS aspirants will be offered detailed guidance regarding medical courses and updated information about curriculum, faculties, fee structure and accommodation at the University, further simplifying the admission procedure in Uzbekistan.
Under another impactful initiative, Nix Healthcare, a notable venture established by Dr Nikesh Ranjan, will further deploy qualified specialist doctors through local healthcare systems for the people of Uzbekistan, supporting the country's medical expertise and fostering the exchange of medical knowledge between the nations.
Apart from these two major highlights, the agreement will also promote medical tourism, enabling patients in Uzbekistan to fetch the best, highest quality and affordable treatment from Indian doctors. Furthermore, it will allow Uzbekistan nationalists to experience the rich medical hospitality of India and Indians to explore Uzbekistan.
Nix Study Abroad is a trusted name in overseas education consultancy that excels in offering counselling support to MBBS aspirants, elaborating their career roadmap, offering personalized guidance & providing them robust support. We have helped hundreds of students capture their dreams via MBBS in countries like Uzbekistan, Russia and Georgia.
For more information, interested respondents may contact Nix Study Abroad at +91 8252646969 (24-7 customer support) or visit
Address Details: Nixtour India Private Limited, B-19, Block B, Sector 60, Noida, Uttar Pradesh, 201301
