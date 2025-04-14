Montavista Lithium Metal Battery Product Reaches Above 1280 Cycles Using Evtol Flight Profile

MENAFN - PR Newswire) For power batteries of electrically-powered aircrafts, comprehensive performance indicators, such as energy density, safety, discharge rate, and cycle life, all directly impact the flight reliability and commercial operational efficiency. High energy density enables longer non-stop flight time, while a long cycle life extends the times that a battery can be reused and thus lowers the operational costs of electric aircrafts. The testing result released by Montavista demonstrates that METARY® P high-power battery delivers not only a high mass-specific energy density of 400 Wh/kg, but also a long cycle life that has not been shown in other LMB products. The exceptional comprehensive performance specifications provide much needed capabilities for commercial application of various electrically-powered aircrafts.

As a pioneer in the field of high-energy electric aviation batteries, Montavista had announced a class of 500 Wh/kg METARY® E series LMB products in 2020, offering an ultra-high mass-specific energy density, suitable for applications such as high-altitude platform station (HAPS) with relatively lower discharge rate demand. In 2023, Montavista launched the high-power METARY® P series products, targeting customers who require both high mass-specific energy density and high discharge rate (>10C), suitable for applications such as eVTOL and drones. Since then, Montavista has collaborated closely with customers to enhance the overall performance of its products. The latest cycling performance breakthrough of METARY® P high-power battery addresses the pain points faced by eVTOL manufacturers and operators for reliable and cost-effective operation in real-world scenarios.

In his keynote speech at "AERO Hydrogen and Battery Summit" during AERO Friedrichshafen, Professor Yuegang Zhang, founder of Montavista, pointed out that the high mass-specific energy density enabled by lithium-metal anode makes the LMB an optimal or irreplaceable choice for future pure-electric aircrafts. Through close collaboration with its customers, Montavista is striving to provide technologies that can help green transformation of the aviation industry.

