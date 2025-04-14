TODAY IS CONN's SYNDROME AWARENESS DAY 1 IN 10 PEOPLE SUFFERING FROM HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE HAVE THIS AND DON't KNOW

April 14th is the 1st Annual Conn's Syndrome Awareness Day

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Today is the first annual Conn's Syndrome Awareness Day. Despite affecting nearly 1 in 10 people with high blood pressure, it remains a widely undiagnosed adrenal disorder. Dr. Carling will be hosting a Facebook Live Q&A for Conn's Syndrome Awareness Day on April 14 at 3 pm ET . Conn's syndrome, or Primary Hyperaldosteronism, occurs when an adrenal tumor produces excess aldosterone, leading to high blood pressure, fatigue, and muscle weakness.“I estimate that nearly 1 in 10 people with high blood pressure actually have Conn's syndrome-yet most will never be diagnosed,” said Dr. Tobias Carling, Carling Adrenal Center.“Too many people are living with hypertension and fatigue without knowing that an adrenal disorder could be the root cause. Conn's syndrome and high blood pressure can be cured by an adrenal operation, often lasting less than 20 minutes." Dr. Carling and the Carling Adrenal Center team operate exclusively at the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery alongside the surgeons of the Norman Parathyroid Center and the Clayman Thyroid Center. Together, they are the highest volume endocrine surgery practice in the world.On April 1, 2025, the Carling Adrenal Center announced their partnership with Any Lab Test Now to offer new, accessible blood panels specifically designed to screen for adrenal disorders, including Conn's syndrome. These panels were developed using the same diagnostic tools and criteria trusted by healthcare providers in clinical settings-offering individuals an affordable, direct path to answers.“This collaboration is about empowering patients,” said Dr. Tobias Carling.“We're giving people the tools they need to explore whether an adrenal issue might be driving their symptoms-so they can advocate for themselves and pursue the right treatment.”Conn's syndrome is often misdiagnosed-or entirely overlooked-leading to unnecessary suffering. By making these diagnostic tests widely available through Any Lab Test Now locations across the country, we aim to close that gap and help more people get the care they need and deserve."At Any Lab Test Now, we are committed to making essential health testing more accessible and empowering individuals to take charge of their well-being," said Clarissa Bradstock, CEO of Any Lab Test Now. "By offering convenient and affordable screening options for adrenal disorders like Conn's syndrome, we hope to bridge the gap between symptoms and diagnosis-helping more people find answers and get the care they deserve. We're proud to support Conn's Syndrome Awareness Day and bring much-needed attention to this often-overlooked condition.”For more information on Conn's syndrome, adrenal health, and how to access testing, visit .Click here for an electronic media kit with patient stories, expert interviews, images and more.About the Carling Adrenal Center:Founded by Dr. Tobias Carling, one of the world's leading experts in adrenal gland surgery, the Carling Adrenal Center is a worldwide destination for the surgical treatment of adrenal tumors. Dr. Carling spent nearly 20 years at Yale University, including 7 as the Chief of Endocrine Surgery before leaving in 2020 to open the Carling Adrenal Center, which performs more adrenal operations than any other hospital in the world. To learn more visit or call (813) 972-0000.About Hospital for Endocrine SurgeryThe Hospital for Endocrine Surgery is a campus of HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital focused on compassionate patient care and highly specialized treatment of endocrine tumors. We provide a wide array of services necessary for the diagnosis and surgical treatment of tumors of the thyroid, parathyroid and adrenal glands. Our team includes doctors, surgeons, nurses and technicians who have dedicated their careers to delivering the highest cure rates using the most advanced techniques available. HCA's Hospital for Endocrine Surgery is the nation's highest volume hospital for thyroid, parathyroid, and adrenal tumors and cancers. To learn more visit .About ANY LAB TEST NOWFounded in 1992, ANY LAB TEST NOWis a franchise direct access lab testing company that provides thousands of standard lab tests to consumers and businesses in a professional, convenient and cost-effective, transparent manner with more than 230 franchises around the United States. ANY LAB TEST NOWoffers a variety of affordable and confidential lab tests to consumers and businesses, including blood, drug, DNA, and STD testing. To learn more about lab testing near you visit .# # #

Dr. Tobias Carling Introduces 1st Annual Conn's Syndrome Awareness Day - April 14

