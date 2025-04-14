Freedom Debt Relief Settles Over $20 Billion In Consumer Debt, Wins USA Today's America's Best Customer Service 2025 Award

MENAFN - PR Newswire) These landmark achievements underscore Freedom Debt Relief's unwavering mission to help everyday Americans regain control of their finances. Since its founding in 2002, Freedom Debt Relief has served more than 1 million clients, settling over 5 million accounts and delivering life-changing results to individuals nationwide.

A personalized, client-first approach is what sets Freedom Debt Relief apart.

"Surpassing $20 billion in debt settled is more than a number. It represents real impact for real people," said Freedom Debt Relief President Sean Fox. "It means millions of burdens lifted and a better financial future for our clients. We're proud to be the resource people turn to when they need a helping hand."

America's Best Customer Service 2025 is a ranking of 600 service providers, brick-and-mortar retailers and online merchants "that excel in delivering the best customer experience using a variety of measures, including public data and a large-scale confidential online survey conducted among U.S. customers," according to USA Today and research firm Plant-A Insights.

This honor reflects Freedom Debt Relief's continued investment in delivering empathetic, results-oriented support for clients navigating some of life's most difficult financial moments. The rankings are based on the results of more than 687,000 company reviews from 67,000 consumer interviews, making it one of the largest independent customer experience studies fielded in the country. Freedom Debt Relief is the only debt settlement company included among the 47 banking, insurance and financial services industry firms featured in the rankings.

Freedom Debt Relief has relationships with over 4,000 creditors and uses over 20 years of consumer debt data, artificial intelligence and proprietary technology to optimize negotiation strategies that meet clients' individual needs. Through its proven debt settlement program, Freedom Debt Relief negotiates directly with creditors on behalf of its clients to reduce the total amount owed on unsecured debts. Clients enroll in a custom program, during which they make monthly deposits into an FDIC-insured dedicated account. As funds build, Freedom Debt Relief's expert negotiators work to settle enrolled accounts for less than the amount owed - often leading to significant savings and a faster path out of debt.

Consumer-centric approach driven by transparency and innovation

Every Freedom Debt Relief client is supported by a dedicated team that combines empathy with expertise, helping them navigate the emotional and financial challenges of debt. Throughout its over 20-year history, Freedom Debt Relief has maintained a steadfast commitment to its clients and has been a pioneer of numerous industry innovations, including:



Industry-Leading Cash Flow Assessment: Each client's program begins with a cash flow analysis and an evaluation of the client's needs to determine suitability, provided by an accredited debt consultant.

Best-in-Class Digital Experience: The cash flow assessment is powered by a proprietary, digital co-browse experience that details a comprehensive presentation of the client's options. Once a client enrolls in the program, the Freedom Debt Relief mobile app provides seamless access to program information, including a comprehensive program overview, real-time notifications of settlement updates and a savings tracker.

Program Guarantee: Freedom Debt Relief is the only debt settlement company to provide a guarantee that ensures if a client's total program settlement cost is more than the total amount of debt enrolled in the program, Freedom will refund the difference, up to 100% of collected fees.

Legal Partner Network: Freedom Debt Relief was the first debt settlement company to include legal support services as a standard part of its program at no additional cost. The inclusion of the Legal Partner Network provides clients with additional assurance that they can navigate their Freedom Debt Relief program with all the support and resources they need to be successful. Speedy Settlements: Over 40% of Freedom Debt Relief clients get their first debt negotiated within 1 month of making their initial program deposit and more than 70% of clients get their first settlement within three months of their first deposit.

"We built Freedom Debt Relief to give people hope, dignity and an effective solution when they have a financial hardship," Fox said. "This $20 billion milestone reflects our significant impact helping people across the nation get a second chance at financial freedom."

Freedom Debt Relief remains committed to redefining what's possible for Americans in debt, and turning their financial goals into reality. Freedom's recognition by USA Today as a top customer service provider further reinforces its reputation for trust, reliability and results. From the first conversation to the final settlement, Freedom Debt Relief delivers award-winning service that puts the client experience at the center of everything it does.

To learn more about the Freedom Debt Relief program, visit freedomdebtrelief/facts/

ABOUT FREEDOM DEBT RELIEF

Freedom Debt Relief is one of the largest and longest-running providers of debt resolution services in the United States. We help consumers take control of their finances by giving them a proven plan to relieve their debt burden - and in the process, help them make better financial decisions in the future. Working on behalf of its consumer clients, Freedom Debt Relief negotiates with creditors to reduce the amount of debt they owe. Freedom Debt Relief is an accredited debt resolution company based in San Mateo, Calif. and has served more than 1 million consumers, helping to resolve over $20 billion in debt since 2002.

