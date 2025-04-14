Kavitha Alleges Police Brutality On Dalits On Ambedkar Jayanti

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, April 14 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K. Kavitha has alleged that Dalits were stripped, humiliated and arrested by police in Kamareddy district on Ambedkar's birth anniversary.

She took to social media to condemn the incident that occurred in Lingampet mandal.

“Unimaginable brutality against Dalits on Ambedkar Jayanti, what a shameful reflection of governance. Is this Dr Ambedkar's Constitution in action, or CM Revanth Reddy's personal rulebook?” asked the member of Telangana Legislative Council.

“Dalits in Lingampet Mandal, Kamareddy, were stripped, humiliated, and arrested by the police, for what? Putting up banners for Ambedkar Jayanti? The police acted like unruly mobs, not public servants. What kind of police feel bold enough to do something like this, unless they know they're protected from above? This is not just brutality, this is a hate crime,” added Kavitha, daughter of BRS President and former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

“I strongly condemn this inhuman act. I demand: - Immediate suspension of the officers involved - SC/ST Atrocity cases filed against those responsible without delay - Public apology from the Govt. This is not law and order, this is targeted oppression. We will not let any voice that has been attacked be silenced,” the BRS leader said.

Meanwhile, police tried to stop Kavitha from visiting the 125-feet statue of Dr B. R. Ambedkar in Hyderabad to pay tributes on his birth anniversary.

Kavitha, along with some other BRS leaders, squatted on the ground and raised slogans of 'Jai Bhim' after they were stopped by the police.

The protest led to mild tension at the statue located near the state Secretariat. The police later allowed the BRS leaders to the first floor of the structure.

Talking to media persons, Kavitha alleged that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was disrespecting Ambedkar by not visiting the statue.

The MLC said the Chief Minister and his Cabinet colleagues did not visit the statue on Ambedkar's birth and death anniversaries just because the statue was installed by former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

“Just because KCR installed the statue, the Chief Minister and his Cabinet did not visit it to pay their tributes to Ambedkar. They have disrespected Ambedkar, they have disrespected the statue which is at the centre of the city,” she said.

Kavitha said that after their fight for two years and following demands from various sections of people, the Cabinet visited the Ambedkar statue on Monday, but unfortunately, the Chief Minister has not visited.

“He might not like KCR, but he should not dislike Ambedkar's biggest statue,” she said.