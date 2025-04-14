Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Auction Result Of Treasury Bills - RIKV 25 0716 - RIKV 25 1015


2025-04-14 07:31:19
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Series RIKV 25 0716 RIKV 25 1015
Settlement Date 04/16/2025 04/16/2025
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 9,730 27,230
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 98.030 / 7.950 96.136 / 7.950
Total Number of Bids Received 12 23
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 11,230 31,730
Total Number of Successful Bids 9 20
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 9 20
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 98.030 / 7.950 96.136 / 7.950
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 98.067 / 7.798 96.347 / 7.500
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 98.030 / 7.950 96.136 / 7.950
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 98.056 / 7.843 96.185 / 7.845
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 98.067 / 7.798 96.347 / 7.500
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 98.006 / 8.049 96.089 / 8.051
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 98.051 / 7.864 96.173 / 7.871
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 % 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.15 1.17

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

