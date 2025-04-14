Hypercore Welcomes Atlas Clinical Research, Strengthening North American Partner Site Network

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Atlas Clinical Research is a therapeutically driven clinical research site network built on centralized process excellence and integrated technology. Atlas sites and physicians form a bridge from patients and their families to new treatments that could improve their lives. Atlas specializes in infectious disease, CNS, gastroenterology, cardiovascular, metabolic, and general medicine and plans to expand across the United States to reach a broad and diverse population of waiting patients. Atlas partners with biopharma sponsors and CROs to find the fastest route to the future of healthcare with a relentless focus on speed, data quality, and patient care across the portfolio.

Atlas strengthens hyperCORE's network with proven expertise in accelerating trials and expanding patient access.

Post thi

"Joining HyperCORE International was a strategic decision for Atlas," shared Rajat Mayur, CCO of Atlas, "and it's rooted in our commitment to delivering consistent high-quality clinical trial execution at scale. The opportunity to align and collaborate with a network of exceptional research organizations enhances the collective value we offer to sponsors and patients. As part of this elite partnership, Atlas is proud to contribute to a unified platform that simplifies site selection for sponsors seeking dependable, high-performing sites across multiple geographies."

Carlos Orantes, President of hyperCORE and CEO of partner site network Alcanza Clinical Research, shared, "hyperCORE's value proposition to our Sponsors and CROs is the centralized access they have to our collective 150+ high-performing sites. Gaining a partner like Atlas Clinical Research makes this an even stronger offering. We are proud to welcome Atlas as our newest partner led by Mark Scullion and Raj Mayur."

About hyperCORE International

hyperCORE International is a partner site network of highly experienced, award-winning, clinical research companies. As an industry leader in Phase I–IV clinical trial services, it includes over 125 active research sites across two continents and five countries. Its alliance partners-each operating independently with decades of experience-have collectively completed more than 7,000 studies involving over 150,000 randomized patients and thousands of investigational treatments. Partners harmonize key functions to streamline business and clinical processes, sharing best practices across the network. hyperCORE is committed to research excellence, with a focus on subject safety, data integrity, rapid study startup, competitive enrollment, and exceptional retention.

PR Contact:

Gwen Welty: [email protected]

SOURCE hyperCORE International