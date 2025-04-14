Great Healthworks Earns 2025 Great Place To Work Certificationtm

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place to Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Great HealthWorks stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

"At Great HealthWorks, we're thrilled by the responses our employees gave to the survey that was conducted through this third party. It's an honor to become a Great Place To Work-CertifiedTM organization. It reaffirmed that our Mission Statement, We Care, is truly felt and is making a difference in the lives of our employees and customers every day," said Andrew LaBarbera, CEO.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Great HealthWorks

Our mission is simple, We Care.

In 2003, Founder, Ken Meares, realized the importance of self-care and with remarkable vision, anticipated the needs of millions of aging baby boomers. He found the benefits of the New Zealand green-lipped mussel oil, for joint health and mobility, created the OmegaXL brand and formed Great HealthWorks, Inc.

Today, Great HealthWorks is a privately held company headquartered in South Florida. With the growth of emerging marketplaces, "GHW" now sells on Walmart in the continental US, and Amazon in the US and Canada, selling at Walmart stores and Caridad, with other regional chains in Puerto Rico.

The company is the proud maker of OmegaXL and OmegaXL Sport, with complimentary brands in the portfolio targeting primarily baby boomers with adjacent needs to joint relief. Brands HeartXL, MemoryXL and SleepXL are designed to cater to the over 55 crowd, with competitively positioned brands ProbioticXL, DefenseXL and commodities VitaminXL D3, C and TurmericXL rounding out the offering.

A vertically integrated organization, the company operates the larger campus in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and in 2024, opened a satellite warehouse and shipping facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. As an original direct-to-consumer packaged goods company, founder Ken Meares created an end-to-end operation which includes high speed bottling lines, warehouse and fulfillment, procurement, quality, science and product formulation with corporate offices including legal, accounting finance, information systems and technology. Subsidiary, NEW YOU Media Inc., is the on-campus marketing and content arm purchasing omni-channel media, and handling all production at The NEW YOU Studio.

For years, the organization created, produced and ran its own television advertising directing consumers to call and order the product from operators standing by, directly from Great HealthWorks in either English or Spanish. With the 2007 creation of the smart phone, and evolving digital purchasing behavior, the company evolved to an omni-channel content approach which enabled GHW to expand its offerings creating the XL portfolio of brands.

In 2024, the company created subsidiary, Pet HealthWorks, distributors of Antinol Plus, throughout the US and Canada. The joint and muscle relief for dogs and cats is also an omni channel proposition with sales to vet distribution, vet practices online, through the company's own site and on Amazon and Chewy marketplaces. The newly branded Good Choices line launches Spring, 2025.

Great HealthWorks fosters a caring atmosphere with an entrepreneurial flair, with both long-standing team members and exciting new talent. We embody the essence of change, as Great HealthWorks is a fast-paced, challenging, creatively dynamic, and diverse environment where innovation and collaboration thrive.

Social events enhance the vibrant culture, including monthly mingles, supported by staffers on the Multicultural Crew, and annual celebrations such as the Founder's Day Gala or the recent 20th anniversary milestone. We end each month by gathering to acknowledge birthdays and work anniversaries while providing updated, important company information. Our cross-functional leadership team meets monthly to review future goals and current accomplishments communicating information back to respective teams.

Employee perks such as free product, gym reimbursement programs to support fitness goals, and paid volunteer days make Great HealthWorks a great place. In addition to great benefits, employees enjoy including a robust 401(k) plan with winter and summer breaks in addition to employee paid time off.

Employees enjoy access to ongoing training and professional development opportunities to enhance skills and propel careers forward. We recognize and reward outstanding performance, providing a clear path for growth and advancement within the organization.

