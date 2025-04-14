Weir Joins The International Copper Association

WASHINGTON, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Copper Association (ICA) proudly welcomes its newest member, The Weir Group (Weir)-a global leader in mining technology and innovation. This strategic partnership reinforces ICA's commitment to connecting the entire copper value chain.

Weir provides world-class engineering solutions, combining materials science expertise with intelligent automation to create end-to-end mining technologies. These innovations accelerate the path to smart, efficient and sustainable mining.

Jon Stanton, CEO of Weir said: "We are delighted to join the International Copper Association. Copper has such a critical role to play in the energy transition and a full value chain approach is required to accelerate the productivity and sustainability improvements needed to support future demand. Delivering the energy transition is a team game, and we are looking forward to working together with other ICA partners to enable a more sustainable future."

By joining the ICA, Weir underscores its commitment to advancing copper's role in enabling the energy transition and addressing the world's most pressing challenges-from decarbonization to digitalization.

"We are thrilled to welcome Weir to the International Copper Association," said ICA President Juan Ignacio Díaz and Chairman of the Board Stephen Rowland of Glencore in a joint statement. "The company's proven leadership in mining technology and deep commitment to innovation will strengthen ICA's efforts to promote responsibly produced copper and defending its critical role in building a more sustainable future. Together, we can amplify our impact as the voice of copper and drive meaningful progress across the value chain."

About The Weir Group

Founded in 1871, The Weir Group PLC is one of the world's leading engineering businesses with a purpose to make its mining and infrastructure customers' operations more sustainable and efficient. Weir's highly engineered technology and digital solutions enable critical resources to be produced using less energy, water and waste while reducing customers' total cost of ownership. The Group has c.12,000 employees operating in over 50 countries with a presence in every major mining region of the world. Find out more at .

About the International Copper Association

The International Copper Association (ICA) is the voice of copper and promotes the copper story, protects its markets and defends and sustains its demand. We represent more than half of the world's copper production, with 35 members across 6 continents. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., we operate in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Learn more at internationalcopper .

SOURCE International Copper Association

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED