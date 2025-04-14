Zelensky: We Want US To Be Part Of Foreign Military Contingent

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that he is interested in the United States being part of a foreign military contingent supporting Ukraine.

He said that this does not necessarily mean deploying U.S. troops on Ukrainian soil. Support could come in the form of air defense systems or air support.

Zelensky made these remarks in an interview with CBS News , according to Ukrinform.

"We view the United States as our strategic partner. That is our only perspective, and even the misunderstandings that arise -- I see them as minor details. In the broader sense, we understand that Ukraine and America are strategic partners. That's why we definitely want the U.S. to be among such countries [that will be part of a foreign military contingent]," Zelensky said.

"This can take different forms. There could be a contingent, and the U.S. can demonstrate its commitment by helping protect our skies -- through air defense systems or aircraft. It doesn't necessarily mean having boots on the ground. The point is that these are allied forces: some on land, some in the air, and some at sea," he added.

Zelensky says Trump must be on Ukraine's side

Zelensky stressed that demonstrating this alliance would be an important signal to Ukraine and a guarantee of security.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Pavlo Palisa stated earlier that 10-12 countries were ready to join the "Coalition of the Willing" in one form or another.

On March 27, a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" was held in Paris. The main topic of discussion was continued assistance to Ukraine and the structure of future security guarantees for the country after the war ends.