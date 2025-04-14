Ganja State National Drama Theater Holds Seminar On Acting Skills

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Ganja State National Drama Theater has hosted a seminar entitled "Acting: the Journey of a Hero with a Thousand Masks" of the "Theater: from Generation to Generation" project as part of the "Mədəniyyət rüzgarı" events series, organized by the Culture Ministry's Scientific, Methodological and Qualification Center of Culture (MEMİM), Azernews reports.

The Acting Director of the Scientific, Methodological and Qualification Center of Culture (MEMİM) Vugar Humbatov spoke about the projects implemented for the development of theatrical art, the important role of the theater in the process of people's self-awareness, enrichment of their spirituality and culture, as well as the significance of such events for capital and regional theaters.

Guests of the seminar, moderated by theater critic Daglar Yusif, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Nuraddin Mehdikhanli told the youth about the secrets of acting, love for the Motherland and art, communication between the actor and the audience, and the position of the actor in the theater.

The event was met with interest by the theater groups of Ganja, as well as representatives of the theater arts and theater lovers from nearby regions.

The goal of the seminars organized within the framework of the "Theater from Generation to Generation" project is to contribute to the development of the national theater by creating a platform of ideas and sharing experiences between generations, as well as forming an active creative environment by applying modern international trends, increasing interest in the field and involving young people in the process.

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day, and Milli.