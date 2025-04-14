AUS And Sharjah Civil Defense Authority Host First Symposium On Advances In Fire And Life Safety

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

Sharjah, UAE, April 14, 2025 – American University of Sharjah (AUS) and Sharjah Civil Defense Authority, hosted the First Symposium on Recent Advances in Fire and Life Safety on April 9–10, 2025. Held as part of the Sharjah International Fire Technology and Engineering Conference series, the symposium brought together global experts, researchers and industry professionals to explore the latest developments in fire prevention, detection and emergency response.

The first day of the symposium featured seven keynote presentations addressing the latest research and technological innovations in fire safety. Experts explored AI-driven fire detection, robotics-assisted firefighting and predictive modeling for fire risk assessment. Discussions also examined the fire safety implications of lithium-ion battery storage and sustainable construction materials, as well as emerging trends in fire-resistant design for high-rise buildings. The day concluded with the panel discussion“Current Challenges and Future of Technology in Fire and Life Safety,” where specialists from academia and industry examined the evolving role of AI, robotics and advanced engineering in shaping fire safety solutions for modern urban environments.

Day two of the symposium focused on hands-on learning through five specialized workshops, where participants engaged in AI-powered fire safety applications and advanced strategies for enhancing building fire resistance. Sessions included interactive activities such as coding-free AI platforms for fire classification, case studies on structural fire resistance and real-time applications of AI in emergency response.

Dr. Fadi Aloul, Dean of the AUS College of Engineering, highlighted the significance of collaboration in advancing fire safety research and implementation.

“Innovation in fire and life safety requires strong partnerships between academia, industry and government. By bringing together experts from different sectors, this symposium created a platform to address critical challenges and explore practical solutions. The discussions on AI, robotics and advanced fire engineering technologies are essential for shaping policies and developing safer, more resilient communities. AUS remains committed to working with its partners to drive meaningful progress in this field and safeguard the future,” said Dr. Aloul.

Lieutenant Colonel Dr. Hamad Abdulkarim Al Maazmi, Director of the Protection and Safety Department at the Sharjah Civil Defense Authority, stated:“This symposium is part of our ongoing commitment to improving fire safety standards and protecting lives and property. We believe that partnerships with academic and research institutions play a vital role in enhancing creativity, innovation, and knowledge exchange. Presenting the latest applications and innovations in artificial intelligence reflects our efforts to provide a safe environment for the community and enhances our ability to face current and future challenges.”

The symposium also featured an exhibition where industrial partners and sponsors showcased interactive displays, prototypes and visual materials highlighting state-of-the-art fire safety technologies, educational equipment and services.

Symposium chair Dr. Rami Hawileh, Professor of Civil Engineering and Riad T. Sadik Chair in Civil Engineering at AUS, highlighted the significance of continuous advancements in fire engineering.

“With the rapid evolution of building technologies and materials, fire risks are becoming more complex and unpredictable. This symposium provided an essential forum for experts to exchange knowledge, explore AI-driven solutions and advance fire safety practices that protect lives and infrastructure,” he said.

The symposium was made possible through the generous support of its sponsors. Vipeq UAE participated as the Platinum Sponsor, while RMK Industries, Alcobond (a product of RMK Industries), Fast Building Contracting LLC, Rhinotek, Transgulf Readymix and WSP emerged as Silver Sponsors. Honorary Sponsors included Dana Gas, Sharjah Digital Department and Sharjah National Oil Corporation.

This symposium builds on the ongoing collaboration between AUS and the Sharjah Civil Defense Authority, which has focused on advancing fire safety education, research and professional training. This partnership has resulted in several key initiatives, including the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen collaboration in training and knowledge exchange, the launch of the Fire Safety Engineering Training Certificate Program to enhance industry expertise and the introduction of the Minor in Safety and Fire Protection Engineering to equip students with specialized fire safety knowledge. To learn more about the AUS College of Engineering's offerings and initiatives, visit