The Second Hanjiang Festival Was Held In Jiamusi Of NE China's Heilongjiang -- People Shout For New Year's Blessing
The Jiamusi Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism, one of the organizers of the festival introduced that "Hanjiang" is an old custom in Jiamusi, of which local people shout to the river and pray for the new year's blessing and good harvest of fishing. In recent years, this tradition has evolved into a distinctive hallmark of the local cultural and tourism industry.
