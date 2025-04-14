Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

The Second Hanjiang Festival Was Held In Jiamusi Of NE China's Heilongjiang -- People Shout For New Year's Blessing


2025-04-14 07:01:24
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JIAMUSI, China, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The second Hanjiang festival kicked off in Jiamusi of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on Saturday, with some branch venues established in Tongjiang City, Fuyuan City, Fujin City, Huachuan County, and Tangyuan County.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The Jiamusi Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism, one of the organizers of the festival introduced that "Hanjiang" is an old custom in Jiamusi, of which local people shout to the river and pray for the new year's blessing and good harvest of fishing. In recent years, this tradition has evolved into a distinctive hallmark of the local cultural and tourism industry.

Source: The Jiamusi Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism

CONTACT: Contact person: Ms. Wang, Tel: 86-10-63074558.

MENAFN14042025004107003653ID1109426719

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search