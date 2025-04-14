Dada Files Annual Report On Form 20-F For Fiscal Year 2024
The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company's IR Department at ....
About Dada Nexus Limited
Dada Nexus Limited is China's leading local on-demand retail and delivery platform. It operates JD NOW, formerly known as JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada NOW, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JD NOW platform increases order volume and density for the Dada NOW platform. Meanwhile, the Dada NOW platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JD NOW platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure.
