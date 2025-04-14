Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iranian Egyptian Foreign Ministers Talk Regional Developments


In response to a call earlier on Sunday from Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, Iran's top diplomat Seyyed Abbas Araghchi held consultations and exchanged views with him on regional developments and the indirect talks between Iran and the United States in Muscat.

The Egyptian Foreign Minister, referring to his country's official statement welcoming the Muscat talks, expressed hope that the negotiations would yield a positive outcome.

The Iranian Foreign Minister, while appreciating Egypt's supportive stance, elaborated on the Islamic Republic of Iran's positions regarding the indirect negotiations in Muscat.

The humanitarian crisis and the ongoing massacre of civilians in Gaza, as well as the need to continue diplomatic efforts toward establishing a ceasefire, were also among the key topics discussed during the conversation.

