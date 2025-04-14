403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
German Automakers Navigate U.S. Tariff Storm From Mexican Base
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) According to data from Mexico's National Institute of Geography and Statistics, German luxury automakers have positioned themselves advantageously amid escalating US trade tensions.
Mercedes Benz, Audi, and BMW export less than 40% of their Mexican production to the United States, creating a natural buffer against Donald Trump's protectionist policies.
Volkswagen, another German manufacturer, sends 71% of its Mexican-made vehicles to the US market. This percentage remains significantly lower than American and Asian competitors operating in Mexico.
Ford tops the vulnerability list with 94.3% of its Mexican exports heading to the US, followed closely by Toyota (93%), Honda (91%), Chrysler (89%), General Motors (85.6%), and Kia (81%).
The 25% tariff imposed since April 3 targets non-American content in vehicles exported from Mexico to the US. This policy particularly harms manufacturers with lower American parts content and higher US market dependency.
Mexico's Automotive Industry Navigates US Tariffs
The average American content in Mexican-exported vehicles stands at 40%, leaving 60% subject to the new tariff. German luxury brands contributed 9% of Mexico's total automotive export volume last year, while Volkswagen accounted for 9.4%.
Collectively, these German manufacturers produced 716,000 passenger cars in Mexico during 2023. The Mexican Automotive Industry Association continues negotiating for relief.
AMIA president Rogelio Garza advocates for Mexican-made components to count as American content when calculating tariffs. This approach would benefit vehicles like Nissan's Sentra, which contains 75% Mexican parts and 10% US content.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has urged German automakers to adjust their operations to comply with USMCA rules. The CEOs of Volkswagen, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz reportedly accepted this proposal and will work with Mexico's Ministry of Economy to integrate into the USMC framework.
Industry experts predict approximately two months before definitive decisions emerge regarding the specific automotive tariffs. Even with tariffs, manufacturers retain competitive advantages through Mexico's proximity to the United States, skilled workforce, and established supply chains.
Mercedes Benz, Audi, and BMW export less than 40% of their Mexican production to the United States, creating a natural buffer against Donald Trump's protectionist policies.
Volkswagen, another German manufacturer, sends 71% of its Mexican-made vehicles to the US market. This percentage remains significantly lower than American and Asian competitors operating in Mexico.
Ford tops the vulnerability list with 94.3% of its Mexican exports heading to the US, followed closely by Toyota (93%), Honda (91%), Chrysler (89%), General Motors (85.6%), and Kia (81%).
The 25% tariff imposed since April 3 targets non-American content in vehicles exported from Mexico to the US. This policy particularly harms manufacturers with lower American parts content and higher US market dependency.
Mexico's Automotive Industry Navigates US Tariffs
The average American content in Mexican-exported vehicles stands at 40%, leaving 60% subject to the new tariff. German luxury brands contributed 9% of Mexico's total automotive export volume last year, while Volkswagen accounted for 9.4%.
Collectively, these German manufacturers produced 716,000 passenger cars in Mexico during 2023. The Mexican Automotive Industry Association continues negotiating for relief.
AMIA president Rogelio Garza advocates for Mexican-made components to count as American content when calculating tariffs. This approach would benefit vehicles like Nissan's Sentra, which contains 75% Mexican parts and 10% US content.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has urged German automakers to adjust their operations to comply with USMCA rules. The CEOs of Volkswagen, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz reportedly accepted this proposal and will work with Mexico's Ministry of Economy to integrate into the USMC framework.
Industry experts predict approximately two months before definitive decisions emerge regarding the specific automotive tariffs. Even with tariffs, manufacturers retain competitive advantages through Mexico's proximity to the United States, skilled workforce, and established supply chains.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment