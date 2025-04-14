403
Brazil Becomes Key Battleground In Citi’S Global Commercial Banking Push
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Citigroup has designated Brazil as one of its eight key global markets for commercial banking expansion, according to Tasnim Ghiawadwala, Global Head of Citi Commercial Bank.
The banking giant recorded an impressive 80% revenue growth in Brazil between 2021 and 2024. This strategic focus emerges as Brazilian companies increasingly seek international opportunities.
"Brazil is a very large economy that we need to be involved in and support the growth of companies," Ghiawadwala stated during her recent visit to São Paulo.
Brazil stands as the only Latin American country among Citi's top priority markets for commercial banking development. Citi plans to continue investing in Brazil despite global economic uncertainties.
The country's economic indicators remain relatively stable. Interest rates are high but manageable, and inflation hovers around 5% annually - elevated but not extreme. The trade balance with the United States maintains equilibrium.
André Cury, who leads Citi' commercial banking for Latin America, explains that Brazilian businesses seek international expansion for strategic reasons. Companies have maximized their domestic growth potential and now look abroad for new opportunities.
This expansion helps them diversify revenue streams across different markets and currencies. Citi has identified approximately 100 Brazilian businesses with international ambitions across various sectors.
Citi's Strategic Focus on Middle-Market Growth
Digital technology and communications companies now represent over 10% of this business segment. The bank serves middle-market clients with annual sales ranging from $10 million to $3 billion.
The commercial banking division forms a crucial part of Citi's 2025-2026 priorities. Last year, Citi's banking unit generated $6.2 billion in revenue, growing 32% year-over-year.
Rather than covering the entire market, Citi focuses specifically on clients with global ambitions requiring complex banking solutions. Amid global trade tensions and potential U.S. economic slowdown, Citi helps clients develop contingency plans.
The bank assists businesses in identifying weaknesses in their models and supply chains. This approach builds on lessons learned during previous crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic.
Citi combines its 110-year history in Latin America with global capabilities to support companies exploring regional opportunities. The bank holds leading positions in Brazil's FX and international custody markets.
