403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sightsavers India And GSVM Medical College, Kanpur Partner To Strengthen Ophthalmology Training Through Skill Building
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kanpur, 11 April 2025 - In a strategic move to bridge the critical gap in quality eye care services in underserved regions, Sightsavers India and Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial (GSVM) Medical College, Kanpur, have signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The partnership aims to strengthen the Department of Ophthalmology as a Centre of Training Excellence, advancing the clinical and surgical training of ophthalmology and optometry students and enhancing outreach for rural eye health in Uttar Pradesh.
Under this collaboration, Sightsavers India will support the development of modern infrastructure and clinical skill-building to nurture the next generation of eye health professionals. The initiative forms part of Sightsavers India's flagship Fellowship Programme for Ophthalmologists, which focuses on building a cadre of well-trained professionals committed to serving in remote and underserved areas.
Mr. RN Mohanty, CEO of Sightsavers India, said, "At Sightsavers India, we believe that strengthening health systems begins with nurturing skilled professionals, and our collaboration with GSVM Medical College is a significant step in that direction. Together, we are investing in the future of ophthalmology - empowering young doctors with stronger clinical knowledge and practical skills, structured mentorship, and a service-driven mindset. By incubating future ophthalmologists and optometrists with hands-on training and exposure, we are building a sustainable model of quality eye care that will have long-term impact."
Dr. Sanjaya Kala, Principal, GSVM Medical College, thanked Sightsavers India for their invaluable support and stated that "this initiative will enable us to extend our reach to more people and substantially contribute to reducing the prevalence of blindness in the area."
Dr. Shalini Mohan, HoD and Professor, Department of Ophthalmology, said, "My interactions with Mr. R.N. Mohanty in Delhi highlighted the immense potential of this initiative and convinced me to move forward with it. It aligns perfectly with our department's vision to upgrade hands-on experience for both junior and senior residents, thereby boosting their confidence to serve effectively."
Dr. Parwez Khan, Professor, Department of Ophthalmology, said, "We are very enthusiastic about this initiative and confident that this will benefit our medical students and the patients. By strengthening clinical exposure and enhancing patient care, this collaboration marks a significant step forward."
The Impact of the Partnership
By augmenting surgical capacities and outreach efforts, the department will contribute significantly to reducing the prevalence of blindness, not only in Kanpur Nagar but also in surrounding areas. The far-reaching benefits include enhanced community well-being, improved quality of life for individuals, and increased overall productivity.
Under this collaboration, Sightsavers India will support the development of modern infrastructure and clinical skill-building to nurture the next generation of eye health professionals. The initiative forms part of Sightsavers India's flagship Fellowship Programme for Ophthalmologists, which focuses on building a cadre of well-trained professionals committed to serving in remote and underserved areas.
Mr. RN Mohanty, CEO of Sightsavers India, said, "At Sightsavers India, we believe that strengthening health systems begins with nurturing skilled professionals, and our collaboration with GSVM Medical College is a significant step in that direction. Together, we are investing in the future of ophthalmology - empowering young doctors with stronger clinical knowledge and practical skills, structured mentorship, and a service-driven mindset. By incubating future ophthalmologists and optometrists with hands-on training and exposure, we are building a sustainable model of quality eye care that will have long-term impact."
Dr. Sanjaya Kala, Principal, GSVM Medical College, thanked Sightsavers India for their invaluable support and stated that "this initiative will enable us to extend our reach to more people and substantially contribute to reducing the prevalence of blindness in the area."
Dr. Shalini Mohan, HoD and Professor, Department of Ophthalmology, said, "My interactions with Mr. R.N. Mohanty in Delhi highlighted the immense potential of this initiative and convinced me to move forward with it. It aligns perfectly with our department's vision to upgrade hands-on experience for both junior and senior residents, thereby boosting their confidence to serve effectively."
Dr. Parwez Khan, Professor, Department of Ophthalmology, said, "We are very enthusiastic about this initiative and confident that this will benefit our medical students and the patients. By strengthening clinical exposure and enhancing patient care, this collaboration marks a significant step forward."
The Impact of the Partnership
By augmenting surgical capacities and outreach efforts, the department will contribute significantly to reducing the prevalence of blindness, not only in Kanpur Nagar but also in surrounding areas. The far-reaching benefits include enhanced community well-being, improved quality of life for individuals, and increased overall productivity.
Company :-Storytellers 101 PR
User :- Victor De Souza
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment