White House Doctor Says Trump Is in Excellent Health

2025-04-14 05:56:20
(MENAFN) United States Leader Donald Trump has been declared in “excellent cognitive and physical health,” according to White House physician Captain Sean Barbabella.

The medical expert emphasized the president’s solid overall condition following a comprehensive evaluation.

This assessment followed Trump’s initial physical examination of his second term in office, which took place at a medical facility in Bethesda, Maryland.

The extensive five-hour check-up involved thorough blood analysis, a cognitive assessment, and other clinical procedures.

According to a memorandum released by Barbabella on Sunday, the 78-year-old president is “fully fit” to carry out his duties.

The doctor’s report highlighted that Trump shows no signs of impairment and maintains a strong level of cardiac, respiratory, neurological, and overall physical performance.

The report further credited Trump’s “active lifestyle”—marked by engagements, public duties, and “frequent victories in golf events”—as a major factor supporting his health.

These activities appear to help sustain his vitality and resilience.

Trump’s current weight is listed as 224 pounds (101.6kg), and he stands at 75 inches (190cm). The memorandum also noted a resting heart rate of 62 beats per minute and a blood pressure reading of 128/74 mmHg.

