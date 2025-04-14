Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Friedrich Merz Warns Germans of Potential Drop in Income

Friedrich Merz Warns Germans of Potential Drop in Income


2025-04-14 05:55:26
(MENAFN) Germany’s incoming head of government, Friedrich Merz, has conceded that a number of residents may experience a drop in their net income during his leadership, largely because of escalating social insurance payments and ambiguous prospects for tax cuts.

Speaking to a popular newspaper on Sunday, Merz tackled growing anxiety that surging expenses related to Germany’s retirement, healthcare, and eldercare systems are surpassing the pace of reforms and diminishing household earnings.

“Unfortunately, that’s exactly the trend,” Merz stated. “We’ve failed to implement the necessary reforms over the past 30 years.”

When asked whether citizens might be left with less spendable income, Merz admitted, “From today's perspective, these fears are certainly not unfounded.

But it will be our task to dispel these fears and do the right thing so that at the end of this electoral term, people say: We are better off than at the beginning.”

He suggested that while the concerns are valid at present, his administration will work to shift the narrative and ensure that people feel improvements by the end of his tenure.

MENAFN14042025000045017167ID1109426501

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search