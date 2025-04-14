403
Friedrich Merz Warns Germans of Potential Drop in Income
(MENAFN) Germany’s incoming head of government, Friedrich Merz, has conceded that a number of residents may experience a drop in their net income during his leadership, largely because of escalating social insurance payments and ambiguous prospects for tax cuts.
Speaking to a popular newspaper on Sunday, Merz tackled growing anxiety that surging expenses related to Germany’s retirement, healthcare, and eldercare systems are surpassing the pace of reforms and diminishing household earnings.
“Unfortunately, that’s exactly the trend,” Merz stated. “We’ve failed to implement the necessary reforms over the past 30 years.”
When asked whether citizens might be left with less spendable income, Merz admitted, “From today's perspective, these fears are certainly not unfounded.
But it will be our task to dispel these fears and do the right thing so that at the end of this electoral term, people say: We are better off than at the beginning.”
He suggested that while the concerns are valid at present, his administration will work to shift the narrative and ensure that people feel improvements by the end of his tenure.
