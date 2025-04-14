403
Rubio, Elon Musk Support Witkoff’s Role in Ukraine Peace Talks
(MENAFN) In a discreet but impactful diplomatic mission, a trusted associate of the American president spent more than four hours in a confidential meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday.
The purpose of this lengthy discussion was to explore possibilities for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
Following this, the envoy traveled to Oman on Saturday for critical negotiations concerning Iran’s atomic agenda.
Steve Witkoff, the White House's special representative for Middle Eastern affairs, has reportedly played a pivotal role in securing a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, managing to persuade Israel in a single session — a feat accomplished even before Donald Trump officially assumed the presidency.
Since then, Witkoff has become a prominent figure in the U.S. effort to broker peace in Ukraine.
During his third visit to Russia in just two months, a clip surfaced showing Witkoff warmly greeting Putin.
This sparked a wave of backlash, with detractors accusing him of everything from being overly friendly and spreading “Russian propaganda” to lacking the expertise necessary for high-stakes diplomacy, with some even claiming he had essentially “taken over” the responsibilities typically held by the U.S. Secretary of State.
“People love attacking Steve Witkoff, but he has done more to advance peace negotiations & hostage releases than any of his career bureaucrat critics have done during their entire careers in the Swamp,” conservative activist Laura Loomer wrote on X, emphasizing that “Steve Witkoff is busting his ass for President Trump.”
