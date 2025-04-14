BUNDÏ Brings Ukrainian Luxury To Los Angeles With A One-Of-A-Kind Concept Store On Melrose Avenue

BUNDÏ Logo

BUNDÏ Store Front

BUNDÏ one of a kind interior design

BUNDÏ on Melrose brings exclusive Ukrainian fashion and bold interior design to LA in a concept store experience unlike anything else in the U.S.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A new chapter in Ukrainian fashion history begins in Los Angeles with the opening of BUNDÏ , the first Ukrainian multi-brand concept store in the United States. Located at 8471 Melrose Avenue, the boutique brings together a curated selection of 19 Ukrainian designers, offering limited-quantity collections and an opportunity for American audiences to engage with Ukrainian fashion in a physical retail setting.BUNDÏ opened its doors on October 12, 2024, and is now part of the West Hollywood shopping landscape. The store's presence marks a cultural milestone, creating a direct connection between Ukraine's emerging designers and the U.S. fashion market through a permanent location.Designed as a concept store, BUNDÏ emphasizes exclusivity and in-person experience. Each item in the collection is available in very limited quantities, often only one per size, reinforcing the brand's commitment to unique offerings. Some designers also offer the option of custom-made garments through the store, allowing shoppers to commission pieces tailored to their preferences.The boutique's interior was created to reflect the cultural and creative roots of Kyiv, with sculptural shelving, velvet finishes, and modern gallery-style displays. The space showcases not only fashion but also an immersive design experience that connects back to the creative ethos of the designers featured.Among the designers stocked are internationally recognized names such as FROLOV, whose designs have been worn by Beyoncé and Charli XCX, and Cultnaked, which has appeared on Kylie Jenner and Megan Fox. Additional designers include Jamemme, Marianna Senchina, Roar Cruise, Ethnodim, and Statnaia Corsets, among others.While the concept of multi-brand boutiques is not new to Los Angeles, BUNDÏ distinguishes itself through its exclusive regional focus and its representation of Ukrainian craftsmanship and identity. The store aims to provide a platform for Ukrainian creatives to gain visibility in the U.S. while also offering U.S. clients access to brands not otherwise available domestically.The store is open seven days a week from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM, and private styling appointments are available upon request. More information, including designer profiles and collection overviews, can be found at .

