Transformer Market Global Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029: Digitalization Accelerates Innovations, Rising Demand Fuels Growth In Dry Type Transformer Adoption

The Transformer Market was valued at USD 57.25 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 82.87 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 6.36%

The global transformer market shows significant regional variations, shaped by investments in power infrastructure, renewable energy integration, and modernization efforts. The APAC region leads the global transformer market, holding the largest revenue share of more than 35% in 2023.

This dominance is driven by extensive investments in power infrastructure to support rapid industrialization, urbanization, and large-scale renewable energy projects such as solar and wind installations in countries like China, India, and Southeast Asian nations. Government initiatives promoting rural electrification and the integration of advanced transformer technologies further bolster the region's market position.



In 2023, North America follows with more than 28% revenue share in the global transformer market, supported by efforts to modernize aging power infrastructure and implement smart grid technologies. The U.S. and Canada are key contributors, focusing on energy-efficient transformers, real-time monitoring systems, and renewable energy integration. Policies promoting energy efficiency and advanced grid technologies sustain the region's growth. Furthermore, Europe is experiencing steady growth in the transformer market, driven by stringent energy efficiency regulations and the transition to renewable energy sources. Countries such as Germany, France, and the UK are upgrading power systems to meet sustainability goals, with increased adoption of smart transformers and investments in renewable energy projects, such as offshore wind farms, boosting demand.

Emerging markets in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are also showing strong potential in the transformer market. In Latin America, growing electricity demand, urbanization, and renewable energy investments in countries like Brazil, Mexico, and Chile drive market expansion. Similarly, in the MEA region, infrastructure development and rising power needs in countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and South Africa contribute to the growth of the transformer industry. Renewable energy projects, including solar power in the Middle East and hydropower in Africa, further fuel demand for transformers.

MARKET DRIVERS & OPPORTUNITIES

Growing Outlook of Digitalization in Transformers

The integration of digital technologies, such as IoT-enabled sensors and real-time monitoring systems, is transforming the global transformer market. Digital transformers are designed to improve efficiency, reliability, and maintenance processes, supporting the increasing demand for smart grid solutions. For instance, field trials of companies such as Prolec and Ubicquia's smart transformers across North America have demonstrated their ability to provide real-time insights into transformer health and performance. In 2023, Prolec and Ubicquia introduced smart transformers with UbiGridT, a monitoring platform that delivers real-time data and analytics to optimize operations and reduce downtime.

The Transformer 4.0 project also illustrates the role of digitalization in power transformers. It uses the Digital Twin (DT) concept to create a virtual version of the physical transformer, enhancing design, manufacturing, and maintenance processes. With AI and optimization tools, the project focuses on condition monitoring, predictive maintenance, and performance analysis throughout the transformer's lifecycle. These developments reflect the growing focus on digitalization to meet the evolving needs of energy systems.

Rising Power Consumption Across the Globe

The increasing demand for electricity due to rapid industrialization and urbanization is driving the growth of the global transformer market. Investments in power infrastructure, particularly in developing economies, present significant growth opportunities. The BRICS nations - Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa - experienced a notable surge in electricity consumption, with an overall increase of 6%. Among these, China and India saw the highest growth, with China's consumption rising by 6.9% and India's by 6.7%. This significant uptick in demand is reflective of the rapid industrialization and urbanization in these countries, which are placing increasing pressure on their power grids. These developments create a sustained need for transformers to support the expanding electricity networks, ensuring that the infrastructure can keep up with the heightened demand.

INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

High Initial Costs

The high initial investment required for transformer manufacturing, installation, and maintenance poses a challenge in the transformer market, especially for smaller utilities and organizations in emerging markets. One major factor contributing to the high costs is the rising price of raw materials. Copper and grain-oriented electrical steel (GOES), two key materials used in transformer manufacturing, have experienced significant price increases. Copper prices have risen by nearly 40% since the pandemic, while GOES prices have nearly doubled. These materials constitute a substantial portion of the manufacturing cost, directly impacting the overall price of transformers.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Mergers and Acquisitions



WEG agreed to acquire Volt Electric Motor, a Turkish manufacturer of industrial and commercial electric motors and a subsidiary of the Saya Group in September 2024. The acquisition, valued at USD 88 million (Enterprise Value), will be finalized following customary adjustments and is aimed at expanding WEG's market presence. With the acquisition, the company will expand its presence in the region and diversify its industrial presence to serve Turkey and all of Europe.

In September 2024, Prolec GE Waukesha, Inc., a business unit of Prolec GE, acquired the remaining equity stake in Menk USA LLC, a North American manufacturer of cooling radiators for power grid transformers. Prolec GE Waukesha, a partial owner since 2002, purchased the remaining shares from Germany-based Menk-Schmehmann Group. This acquisition integrates Menk USA into Prolec GE's components portfolio, strengthening its supply chain resiliency and strategic capabilities.

In November 2024, TE Connectivity, a global manufacturer of connectors and sensors, acquired Harger, a company focused on lightning protection and grounding solutions for IEEE markets. This acquisition strengthens TE's energy business unit by enhancing its portfolio of grid reliability and connectivity solutions for renewable power, utilities, and industrial applications, particularly in solar farms' electrical balance of systems (EBoS). In December 2024, RESA Power, LLC, a company specializing in power systems electrical testing, transformer services, and life extension solutions for power distribution equipment, acquired Power Asset Recovery Corporation (PARC). This marks RESA Power's eighth acquisition in 2024 and the thirteenth since partnering with Investcorp in early 2022.

