14 April 2025

Company Announcement number 33/2025

Auctions of mortgage covered bonds (SDRO's) for the refinancing of RD Cibor6 ®

Realkredit Danmark will hold auction on SDRO's for the refinancing of RD Cibor6® as of 1 July 2025. The auction will be held on 26 May 2025.

Realkredit Danmark will open a new mortgage covered bond (SDRO) to put on the auction for the refinancing of the loans. The underlying bond to RD Cibor6® will be used for new loan offers at a later stage.

At the auction, investors make their bids on the spread to CIBOR 6M.

The characteristics of the new bond is listed in the appendix. The Final Terms will be published by announcement of prospectus as soon as they are available.

Further, the terms and conditions as well as the preliminary amount of bonds to be refinanced are set out in the appendix.

The final amount to be auctioned will be announced early May.

